The first thing that might come to mind when fans think of Penn State hockey is goals — and lots of them.

The Nittany Lions found the back of the net 121 times last season, good for sixth in the country.

They also boasted one of the best forward lines in all of college hockey in Liam Folkes, Evan Barratt and Alex Limoges, which led to the three combining for 91 points over the course of last season.

Now, though, Limoges is the only one from that potent group who still wears a Penn State sweater.

Penn State will come into the 2020 season without five of its top six scoring forwards from last year, including the program's all-time leading scorer Nate Sucese who put up 140 points in his career.

Though the return of Limoges is considered a valuable asset to the team, it will still be crucial for the Nittany Lions to have returning players step into bigger roles.

Limoges will enter his senior year as the newly-minted captain with 103 career points and a chance to claim the throne as the program's all-time leading scorer, needing 38 points to break Sucese’s record.

However, if Limoges doesn’t perform as expected or suffers an injury, the Nittany Lions could be in trouble.

Many of the returning veterans will be tasked with replacing some of the biggest stars the program has seen in recent memory as Penn State searches for another Big Ten title this season.

The Nittany Lions will also need alternate captain and junior Aarne Talvitie to take the next step in his development.

After returning from a knee injury he suffered while representing his home country, Finland at the World Junior Championship in 2019, Talvitie tallied a career-best 19 points in the 30 games he skated during his sophomore year.

Despite the New Jersey Devils prospect being the likely number two option behind Limoges, Guy Gadowsky may also turn to senior Sam Sternschein as a source of offense.

Sternschein had one of the hottest stretches in the Big Ten last season, scoring eight goals over seven games. His offensive potential is there to be one of the Big Ten’s leading scorers based on that streak.

Having a handful of goal scoring threats is never a bad thing.

Luckily for Gadowsky, he's got a young core that can step up as well.

Four freshmen on last year's squad — Connor McMenamin, Connor MacEachearn, Kevin Wall and Tyler Gratton — saw significant playing time and all showed at least some ability to find the back of the net.

While none of these players recorded double digit points in their first year, all of them are considered serious candidates with careers looking to take off during their sophomore years.

McMenamin showcased his clutch gene when he netted an overtime goal against Michigan State in January, while Wall was an elite scorer in his time before Penn State, tallying 64 points — 31 goals — in 49 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

In addition to Penn State’s returning top talent, the Nittany Lions also have six incoming forwards joining the team this year who could contribute right off the bat and make a name for themselves, including Liam Souliere and Jared Wescott.

The talent is certainly there for the Penn State forwards coming into the 2020-21 season and there is no doubt plenty of goals could be scored at Pegula Ice Arena.

But for opposing goalies to continue to be told “it’s all their fault” by the Roar Zone, the Nittany Lions will need a few guys to pick up some of the production that left Happy Valley last season — though Penn State's forward group certainly has the potential to be high-powered once again.

