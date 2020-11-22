After losing 12 influential Nittany Lions to at the end of last season, Guy Gadowsky and his squad had a lot of questions to answer coming into this year.

Luckily for Penn State, it recruited a talented crop of freshmen, but the question remained — how long would it take these freshmen to adjust to play at the collegiate level?

The Nittany Lions got a sneak peak to the answer to that question this past week when they squared off against the Golden Gophers of Minnesota last week, falling 4-1 on Thursday and 3-2 on Friday.

“The first game is like a whirlwind where things are moving so quickly, and they all look really comfortable,” Gadowsky said. “They certainly passed the first step.”

Gadowsky had six freshmen take the ice in the last series, including netminder Liam Souliere, who was between the pipes in the second game of the two game set.

Souliere got tested in his start and allowed three goals on 27 shots, but all-in-all looked solid and made a few noteworthy saves throughout the evening.

“I think he played a great game,” Gadowsky said of his freshman goalie.

Two of the other freshmen, Jared Westcott and Christian Sarlo, put up points, including Sarlo’s first career goal, which was assisted by his fellow first-year player.

Despite the other freshmen not contributing on the scoreboard, Gadowsky still felt positive about the efforts of his youngsters.

He noted that at times the game can be very fast for freshmen, but felt his squad did not look overwhelmed on the ice.

“I was really impressed with our freshmen and how comfortable they looked,” Gadowsky said.

Gadowsky was so impressed with his freshmen that he has decided to add another one to the mix for Penn State’s upcoming games against Wisconsin.

Forward Xander Lamppa will make his collegiate debut Monday night in Madison as the Nittany Lions look to bounce back from their 0-2 start to the season.

Sophomore Kevin Wall, who scored two goals against Minnesota, was also impressed by the play of the freshmen during their first series.

He mentioned the nerves that come with making a debut and reckoned back to how nervous he was before his first game.

“They were all nervous, and I remember my first game I was in the same boat as them,” Wall said. “I think they all did a really good job.”

Wall also remembers being in the freshmen's shoes just a year ago and how it can be daunting at times to ask questions about systems or the way things work.

Now, with another year under his belt, he's trying to ease that process.

"We all have the same goal and we're all trying to be the best team we can be," Wall said. "So we took that initiative starting out and said to the freshmen 'hey, if you have a question don't be afraid to come talk to us.' We know it's not easy but it's important to be there for them."

The freshmen are going to have to continue to do a solid job if Penn State wants to compete in a talented Big Ten.

With the Nittany Lions heading to Wisconsin for their next series, getting on track quickly is crucial because of how talented the Badgers are.

The Badgers are a fast and talented team, but Gadowsky talked about how his young freshmen did not seem to be overwhelmed by the pace of the college game.

"Every single guy looked a lot more comfortable than I thought they would initially," Gadowsky said. "They all look really comfortable and it certainly justifies our optimism."

Both Wall and Gadowsky talked about how they felt the team improved from game one to game two against Minnesota.

While the youngsters for Penn State will look to pick up wins as they gain more experience, there should be optimism surrounding the team, especially the freshmen, despite its winless start.

“I think all of them have some pretty big roles this year,” Wall said. “I’m excited to see what they’re going to do the rest of the season.”

