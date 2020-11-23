Penn State must wait a bit longer for its first win of the season.

After losing both games in the season-opening series at Minnesota, Penn State traveled east to Wisconsin and lost its first game in a two game series with the Badgers by a score of 6-3.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on a breakaway goal by Kevin Wall, his third goal in as many games. But from there, it was all Badgers.

Badger freshman Sam Stange scored two goals, the first such of his young career.

Wisconsin led 2-1 after the opening period on a goal from Stange and Jack Gorniak and the Badgers and Nittany Lions then traded goals in the second period.

But in the final 20 minutes, Wisconsin put the game out of reach with three more Wisconsin goals.

The Badgers led by as much as four, and while the Nittany Lions’ Connor McMenamin scored a goal in the last minute, it proved too late for Penn State to stage a comeback in its third loss of the season.

Autio, defensive struggles continue for Penn State

As the Nittany Lions continue to use both Oskar Autio and Liam Souliere in net to start the season, the former struggled in goal once more.

Against just 20 shots, Autio yielded six goals to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Just four days prior against Minnesota, Autio gave up four goals on 28 shots. While the shortened season amid the coronavirus pandemic will likely force Gadowsky to use both goalies in some fashion, Autio has struggled out of the gate to replace the recently-graduated Peyton Jones.

The Badgers were able to counter-attack on goals from Stange and Gorniak, and the Nittany Lions’ defense blocked 18 shots relative to the Wisconsin defense which, despite allowing three goals, blocked 20.

Offense pours on shots, but scoreboard fails to reflect it

Penn State challenged Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun with 52 shots on goal, but Beydoun allowed just three shots to reach the back of the net.

Penn State outshot Wisconsin by a wide margin, and in the second period the Nittany Lions had 24 shots compared to just two for the Badgers.

However, Wisconsin was much more efficient with its scoring opportunities and peppered Autio from close range rather than Penn State’s long distance chances.

Not only were the Badgers efficient with their scoring chances, but the Caufield brothers (Cole and Brock) came alive in the third period.

Brock Caufield had two points in the third period on a goal and assist while the more heralded brother, Cole scored on the power-play, marking Wisconsin’s fifth straight game with a power-play goal.

Doherty makes his mark for Nittany Lions

After a pair of scoreless contests against Minnesota, graduate student Tim Doherty scored his first goal of his Penn State career against Wisconsin. Doherty transferred to Penn State after playing 101 career games at the University of Maine, where he registered 77 points on 34 goals and 43 assists.

After Stange’s second goal of the game, Doherty responded fifteen seconds later just after winning a faceoff. Doherty’s goal trimmed the deficit to 3-2, which is as close as the Nittany Lions would come to tying the game up.

Doherty also fared well in the faceoff circle for Penn State, winning on 13 of 17 opportunities.

Doherty was part of a team-wide effort in the faceoff circle where Penn State won the majority of faceoffs (41 wins for the Nittany Lions vs. 32 for the Badgers.

While Penn State’s success in the faceoff circle did not translate to success in the scoring department, it did help generate a wealth of opportunities on the offensive end.