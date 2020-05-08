With just eight seasons completed at the Division I level, Penn State has accomplished a lot in such a short amount of time.

Guy Gadowsky has led the program to a Big Ten Tournament championship, two NCAA Tournament appearances and, most recently, a Big Ten regular season championship.

The team has already started growing what is sure to be a great legacy for the school, and in that time has already introduced some alternate uniforms since its inception.

Unlike football, it seems the club has taken a play out of basketball’s book and has had no problem donning jerseys other than just blue and white.

While there are surely more to come in the future, here is a list of the five best jerseys ever worn by the Nittany Lions on Pegula ice.

No. 5 - Current away (2013-present)

When these classic threads are your team’s fifth-best jersey, it’s safe to say the club is looking pretty good no matter what the players hit the ice wearing.

Because wearing white at home is the standard in college hockey, Nittany Lions fans at Pegula don’t get to see them in person very often.

The uniforms certainly aren’t bad, but they may be a tad boring. The monochrome look of navy blue jerseys, pants and socks is fine, and the white stripes around both sleeves, the bottom of the jersey and the socks add just a little bit of flare.

They’re nothing special, but they do have that classic Penn State football spirit within them, which was almost certainly a conscious decision.

No. 4 - Grey with lettering (2019)

This was the second grey jersey the team has released since 2015, and while it isn’t as great as the original, it’s still a well-designed sweater with a lot to like.

Featuring a bold “PENN STATE” in a diagonal New York Rangers-style lettering, the jersey remains relatively simple while being true to Happy Valley tradition.

The fake laces near the collar feel like a bit of a mystery as they look subpar, but the chipmunk logo underneath each shoulder makes up for it.

The predominantly grey socks with a fat blue ring around them accompany the simplicity of the uniform well, and the blue helmet is a nice change from the classic white lids the team normally wears.

It would be nice to see these types of alternate jerseys thrown in the rotation more often when the team takes the ice at home.

No. 3 - White Rush (2020)

Talk about tradition.

These uniforms are an incredible homage to the culture the football team has built in State College, and the team looked even better in the threads than in the teaser video released in 2019.

The all-white uniform is a bold look, yet it fit well in the whiteout atmosphere of Pegula when the jerseys were debuted against possibly the program’s biggest rival in Notre Dame over Super Bowl weekend.

The hockey world needs more white pants, and these uniforms did them so well. They even included a nod to football’s “Generation of Greatness” uniforms with a blue stripe down the sides and lion logo on the bottom.

The sleeves and socks also included a blue stripe but are surrounded with grey on both ends. The grey looks incredible and is just subtle enough to not take away from the nearly-overbearing white.

The gloves even included an embroidered ‘WE ARE’ on the cuff, which is quite the attention to detail.

It’s clear that a lot of thought and effort was put into these beauties, and their only problem is that they’ve only been worn once.

No. 2 - Current home (2014-present)

The best home uniforms in the Big Ten.

The only reason these jerseys landed above the White Rush is because they seem so classic.

From head to toe, there isn’t a single thing that needs tweaking. The classic white helmet with the blue stripe is an obvious ode to football.

The big chipmunk logo on the front is the perfect size and fits so nicely, and the blue stripes on the sleeve and base of the jersey do just enough to make the uniform feel complete.

Another nice touch Penn State does with its jerseys is the name plates on the back, and the blue plate with white letters looks great on top of the bold blue numbers.

While the gloves are normally blue, the team wore its home uniforms with white gloves on Feb. 22 against Minnesota, and it was quite noticeable. This should be a permanent change to really put these over the top.

No. 1 - Grey with chipmunk logo (2015-2018)

The team knocked it out of the park with these. There’s a reason hundreds of these jerseys are worn by fans every time there’s a game at Pegula.

These grey uniforms are the best thing the team has ever worn on the ice, and it’s not hard to see why.

It feels just the right amount of busy. The blue helmets work well with this color scheme that is mostly lacking in white. The grey is more than enough to make up for it though.

The blue stripe with a white outline going across the logo in the middle and matching up with the sleeves is a great look, but it’s good it doesn’t stretch around to the back.

Another blue stripe on the base of the jersey and socks is a good addition, and keeping the pants blue was the right choice.

The blue name plates on the back contrast well with the dark grey and the white outline on the numbers both on the back and on the sleeves, making this easily Penn State’s finest jersey to date.

I have just one request: black and pink. Make it happen.