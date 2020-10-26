Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky
The tradition of Hockey Valley continues to grow as Penn State comes into the 2020-21 season as one of the country's best teams.

Guy Gadowsky's squad enters the season as the No. 9 ranked team in the country, the highest preseason ranking in the program’s short history.

Penn State comes in as the highest ranked Big Ten team, one spot above Ohio State and three spots ahead of Michigan.

Minnesota and Notre Dame also find themselves in the top-20, as do the Sun Devils of Arizona State.

The Nittany Lions will be playing a schedule this season that features only Big Ten teams and Arizona State.

