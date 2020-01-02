Former Penn State forward Andrew Sturtz has found a new home.

The NHL's Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday that they had acquired Sturtz and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick from the Ottawa Senators in return for defenseman Mike Reilly.

Sturtz has played a total of 18 games with the Senators' AHL and ECHL affiliates this season, recording two goals and two assists. In 35 career AHL games, he has registered four goals and 11 total points.

During his junior season with the Nittany Lions in 2017-18, Sturtz led Penn State in assists with 26 and points with 40. Sturtz produced 104 points in 111 games over the course of his collegiate career.