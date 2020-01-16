Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones and defenseman Cole Hults were named to the initial list of Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees earlier this week.

The pair of Nittany Lions, along with 76 other collegiate players, make up the list of 78 candidates eligible to win the annual award that honors the top college hockey player in the nation. This marks Jones' second nomination of his career, while Hults' nomination is his first.

The senior netminder currently ranks fourth in the conference with a .926 save percentage and a 2.37 goals against average, both of which are career bests. Hults leads all Big Ten defensemen and ranks eighth overall in the conference with 19 points through the 22 games, as the junior is on pace to set a career-high for points in a single season.

The Phase I fan voting is now open until March 9. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award will be presented to the winner on April 10 during the NCAA Frozen Four in Detroit.

No Penn State player has ever won the award. UMass defenseman Cale Makar garnered the honor last season.