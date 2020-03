Penn State has landed a high-scoring graduate transfer.

Maine's Tim Doherty will join the Nittany Lions next season, according to hockey reporter Mark Divver. Since he is a graduate transfer, he is immediately eligible.

Doherty scored 14 goals and 23 assists last season, finishing the season tied for 18th in the country in points.

There will be plenty of turnover at the forward position next season for Penn State, but a veteran scorer like Doherty should be a big boost for that unit.