The start times and broadcast information for Penn State’s remaining games on the schedule have been released.

Both of the Nittany Lions’ games this week against Notre Dame are slated to start at 6 p.m. and be aired on BTN+.

Since the Michigan series has been postponed due to a department-wide pause within Michigan’s athletic department, Penn State’s next series will be Feb. 12 and 13 against Ohio State.

Both games will be broadcasted on BTN+, with the start time for the first game undetermined and the second game starting at 2 p.m.

Feb. 20 and 21, Penn State will host Arizona State at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The former game will be on BTN while the latter will be on BTN+.

Penn State then takes on Minnesota for a pair of games which will be broadcasted on BTN. The Nittany Lions’ Feb. 27 matchup with the Golden Gophers is slated for 2 p.m. while the Feb. 28 game will start at 12 p.m.

The Nittany Lions will finish out their season with a road series against Notre Dame in March. Penn State and Notre Dame will square off on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. on March 5.

The next day, the blue and white’s clash with the Fighting Irish will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m.

