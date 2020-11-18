It’s the latest start in Penn State program history, but the Nittany Lions’ season is just around the corner.

Penn State will travel to the Twin Cities this week to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in its first Big Ten series of the season.

As the start of the season nears, our staff members give their predictions for this year’s Big Ten season.

Andrew Destin:

Big Ten predictions:

Minnesota Michigan Ohio State Wisconsin Penn State Notre Dame Michigan State

Champion: Minnesota

If there’s one word to describe the Big Ten entering this season, it’s parity.

Five of the seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 20 by USCHO.com, and while Penn State is the highest ranked team in the Big Ten according to USCHO.com, the Coaches' Poll picked the Nittany Lions to finish last in the conference.

Though Penn State is the reigning Big Ten regular season champion, it’s a team that lost 11 players from last year’s squad.

The Nittany Lions must also replace starting goaltender Peyton Jones, as junior Oskar Autio will likely receive the bulk of the playing time in net.

Outside of Penn State’s question marks entering the season, the Nittany Lions will face hefty competition as well.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are ranked 14th overall, have as good of a shot as any team to secure the Big Ten title this season.

Junior forward Sammy Walker is among the Big Ten’s best, coming off a 30-point season with 11 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.

So as long as the Golden Gophers, who have four players that received preseason All-Big Ten honors, rely on the scoring ability of Walker and others, this Minnesota team can compete for a top spot.

Player of the Year: Sammy Walker, Minnesota

Few players in the Big Ten possess Walker’s fire power from the forward position.

The team captain led Minnesota in scoring last season as a sophomore and received the Golden Gophers’ John Mariucci Most Valuable Player Award.

Now a junior, the former seventh-round selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017 will have the opportunity to improve on an impressive career that already amounts to 56 points over his first two years on campus.

As the team’s leader, Walker will have a season to remember in the Big Ten.

Penn State will end its season in…: the second round of the Big Ten Tournament

Despite a record-setting 2019-20 season, this year’s Penn State team will have serious questions to answer both offensively and defensively. Employing a new goaltender and having to replace six of the team’s top seven goal scorers from last year means the Nittany Lions have their work cut out for them.

Unless Penn State can develop a consistent offense with new faces leading the charge and a stringent defense with Autio at the helm, expect the Nittany Lions to not be among the conference’s best.

Zech Lambert:

Big Ten Predictions:

Michigan Wisconsin Ohio State Minnesota Penn State Notre Dame Michigan State

Champion: Michigan

Before Penn State has even taken the ice, Michigan has gotten out to a 2-0-0 start, dominating Arizona State in back-to-back games.

The Wolverines have a combination of youth and veteran leadership that is unmatched around the Big Ten this season.

Freshman Brendan Brisson and sophomore Cam York are both first-round draft picks, while they also return junior netminder Strauss Mann, who posted a .939 save percentage last year with a mere 1.85 GAA.

Mann could easily be the best goalie in the conference, and he proved that in Michigan’s series against Arizona State, allowing just one goal on 33 shots.

Should Mann go down with an injury or need a rest day, young freshman, and Sabres third-round pick, Erik Portillo should step in and be a suitable backup.

Michigan is exceptionally deep in the forward department, as well, despite the youth.

The top line of Brisson, Johnny Beecher and Jimmy Lambert could be the best line in the country.

Even down to its fourth line, which consists of its captain Jack Becker and freshmen Kent Johnson and Matty Beiners, Michigan seemingly has a perfect blend of talent and leadership that just oozes potential.

Along the blue line, Michigan is very young, with two freshmen and two sophomores cracking the starting lineup, but the youngsters play because of their talent.

York could be the best defenseman in the country come season's end, and freshman Jacob Truscott was a fifth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the most recent NHL draft.

The combination of veteran leadership and young talent along with incredible depth at each position has Michigan in a prime spot to be a national force this year.

Player of the Year: Cole Caufield, Wisconsin

Arguably the most gifted player in the conference, Caufield was a force for the Badgers last year and could have easily left for the NHL, but to the surprise of many, he decided to return for his sophomore year.

Caufield, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens last year, lit up the Big Ten as a freshman, finding the back of the net 19 times and racking up 17 assists for 36 points in 36 games, good for second in the conference.

He led the conference in goals last season, as well as goals per game, averaging a goal every 0.53 games, while no one else in the conference was even at 0.50.

Caufield’s dangerousness with the puck on his stick is not going to just stop arbitrarily.

Look for the Canadiens prospect to fire in goal after goal and lead the Big Ten in scoring this year by a wide margin.

Penn State will end its season in…: the first round of the Big Ten Tournament

In this scenario, Penn State would match up against the Buckeyes in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

If there is one thing that has halted the Nittany Lions’ chances of deep postseason runs in the past, it’s great goaltending.

Notre Dame’s Cale Morris has stymied the Penn State offense more than once in the playoffs, and this year Tommy Nappier of Ohio State will get his opportunity to do the same.

Penn State will also need to lean on its inexperienced goaltending, which, come playoff time, could hurt the Nittany Lions in a big way.