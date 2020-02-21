This weekend, Penn State finds itself in an eerily similar late-season situation.

Just like at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, the Nittany Lions welcome Minnesota to Pegula Ice Arena for a crucial series with postseason implications. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Penn State and the Golden Gophers are currently tied for first place in the conference with 36 points each. However, the Nittany Lions will have a bye after this weekend’s regular season finale, while Minnesota has a total of four regular season contests remaining.

A must-win series in February against Minnesota is no stranger to Penn State, who swept the Golden Gophers in the 2017-18 regular season series finale to clinch home ice in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. In that first round, the Nittany Lions swept Minnesota to propel themselves to a 2018 NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

While that was almost two years ago, Penn State’s veterans haven’t forgotten about those four wins over the Golden Gophers.

“Sometimes we allude back to those games,” senior Brandon Biro said. “There’s a reason that we’ve won those games, so we look back and see how we won those games and try to transfer that over [to this weekend].”

The Nittany Lions are 6-0-0 against Minnesota in their last six meetings at Pegula Ice Arena. However, Penn State isn’t paying much attention to the record, according to Guy Gadowsky said.

“I don’t think that anybody is drawing on the past right now,” Gadowsky said. “We’re very well defined in what we have to do.”

The two sides last met in Minneapolis in mid-November, with the Nittany Lions winning 8-2 and 6-3. Since then, the Golden Gophers are 8-3-3 in conference play.

“They’ve developed, and they’re playing hard and they’re having success,” Gadowsky said about Minnesota. “We don’t see a lot of systematic changes as much as just playing together, and for that they deserve a lot of credit.”

The Golden Gophers most recently took on Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, garnering five points against the Fighting Irish. Minnesota is 4-1-1 in its last six contests.

“They have a lot of speed, a lot of very skilled guys,” Biro said about the Golden Gophers. “They’re going to be able to capitalize on any turnovers or mishaps that [we] have.”

On the other side, Penn State will be celebrating senior night on Saturday night. While it will be the final regular season game in Pegula Ice Arena for the 10 seniors, it may not be the very last time they play in front of the home crowd.

Depending on how all the other Big Ten games play out, the blue and white could host postseason contests at Pegula Ice Arena. While the other matchups are out of their control, the Nittany Lions are poised to take care of their own business.

“It’s pretty sad that four years has gone by this quick,” Biro said. “I think that’s motivation to play well and get these wins so that come playoff time we can still play more games here [at Pegula Ice Arena].”