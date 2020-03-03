The Big Ten regular season champions, Penn State will now look to defend its title in the conference tournament.

However, the Nittany Lions will have to wait to take the ice.

Penn State concluded its regular season with a bye and watched from home as it clinched the regular season title. Now with the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a first-round bye, the Nittany Lions find themselves trying to find a balance between resting and preventing their skills and style of play from getting rusty.

“I know there are a few individuals that are very happy that we got the bye,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “There’s bumps and bruises at this time of the year, and I think that specifically, for a few of our guys, I think they’re thrilled.”

Penn State has 20 days between its regular season finale against Minnesota on Feb. 22 and its conference tournament semifinal game on March 14. Excluding the regularly-scheduled mid-season break during the holidays, the longest stretch the Nittany Lions have endured in 2019-20 without playing a game is just six days.

“It’s [about] how do we stay in game shape and keep that competitive edge and not show up in the semifinal game slow and not ready,” junior Alex Limoges said. “I think it’s good that we’re going to rest and everybody’s gonna be healthy. It’s just [about] making the most of each practice and trying to keep our legs in game shape."

Penn State will face the lowest advancing seed in a winner-take-all semifinal at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite the time off and the currently unknown opponent, Gadowsky believes the matchup is no different than all the others.

“It’s [about] who prepares best,” Gadowsky said. “We just happen to have a little more time than our opponent.”

Since the seven-team postseason format was instituted in 2018, No. 1 seeds have gone 1-for-2 in winning the title. Notre Dame used its quarterfinal bye to its advantage on its way to winning the 2018 championship.

Last year ended in the opposite result for No. 1 seed Ohio State, as the Buckeyes lost their first game of the tournament and were eliminated in the semifinals. After taking the quarterfinals off, they lost to the Nittany Lions 5-1 in Columbus, Ohio.

“We’re just taking it like we would be playing on the weekends – so not changing anything dramatically,” freshman Kevin Wall said. “Our coaches and our trainers and our strength coach are doing a great job working with each other and trying to figure out what’s the best way to approach this week off.”

With the better part of three weeks off from games, Penn State will have plenty of time to prepare for its next matchup. According to Gadowsky, practices are still as vital now as they were during the regular season, despite the extra time.

“When we hit the ice -- we’re working,” Gadowsky said. “We’re not just coming out to have a good time and fill the day.”