Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Penn State was officially put on the map.

March 16-18, 2017, was a grueling, exhausting weekend that culminated in a program-defining win.

Before the four-seeded Nittany Lions could even take the ice against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, they had to get past the one-seed Minnesota.

And it took them 93 minutes to do it.

Later that day, Penn State had to do it all over again.

And it took almost that long.

Liam Folkes gave the Nittany Lions the lead in the first period, which they held until the halfway point of the third period, when Wisconsin tied the game.

The game would remain tied until double overtime, meaning they had essentially played three whole games in two days.

But it was the freshman who decided that Penn State had enough.

Folkes got free, beat the goaltender Jack Berry five-hole, and sent the Nittany Lions into a state of frenzy.

Penn State had secured its first Big Ten Tournament title in program history.

It’s still a moment that fans talk about to this day, making it an easy choice for the top-5 of our list.

