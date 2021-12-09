Around the Big Ten | Where Penn State men’s hockey, its rivals stand halfway into the season

Five weeks ago, teams in the Big Ten launched into the gauntlet that is conference play.

For those who may not know, hockey is the longest season in collegiate sports.

Penn State, who started out hot against a more questionable level of competition at the beginning of the year, had a rather humbling experience to start Big Ten play.

While blame could be passed on to the coaching or the quality of play from the Nittany Lions in their 0-4 start against conference opponents, the truth is — everyone competing in the Big Ten is strong.

To put the scope of college hockey into perspective, of the 60 teams competing in Division I hockey, the Big Ten holds four teams within the top 20, two receiving votes just outside.

Now about half way through the 2021-22 season, there’s been plenty of time for fans to start forming opinions on who will take the conference crown.

Here is how every team in the conference has fared as the next calendar year approaches.

Penn State

Starting with the Nittany Lions, the squad came close to seeing a similar start to a lackluster 2020-21 season.

Breezing through the nonconference schedule and eventually taking down No. 7 North Dakota on the weekend of Halloween, the blue and white has proven to be unpredictable at times.

Despite the strong start, Penn State now sits second to last in the Big Ten standings with a dismal 2-6 conference record.

After defeating Michigan State in the first game of its most recent series Saturday, the Nittany Lions couldn’t capitalize on an opportunity to jump the Spartans in game two the following day.

The blue and white certainly aren’t out of it, but Guy Gadowsky’s squad has some work to do.

Luckily for Penn State, it will get a chance to rebound against the lone team that sits lower than it in the standings — Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.

Wisconsin

Whatever people may say about the Wisconsin Badgers, they have competed this year.

After coming off of a top-10 season in 2020-21, the expectations were high going into the current year.

Now after a 4-11-1 start, the Badgers’ stock has dropped a bit since last season’s success.

Wisconsin, though the program is currently in position to place last in the Big Ten, still lays claim to some impressive wins ahead of its next matchup with the Nittany Lions.

Led by coach Tony Granato, this team defeated No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 Minnesota, but the Badgers lost to other top teams such as No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 6 St. Cloud State.

Notre Dame

The No. 8 Fighting Irish are the only team left in the conference yet to play the Nittany Lions in the 2021-22 season.

While Michigan has been seen as the cream of the crop in the Big Ten, Notre Dame might have something to say about a premature crowning of the Wolverines.

The Irish are the only team to take down the maize and blue in a series sweep, while also seeing victories against other rivals Ohio State and Wisconsin.

However, the team still sits in the middle of the pack in the conference standings, with only a 5-3 record against Big Ten opponents.

That means 75% of the losses of its entire season have been at the hands of the Big Ten teams, even with a strong 11-4 start.

The Fighting Irish will face Michigan State in their next matchups on Friday and Saturday.

Minnesota

No. 10 Minnesota has been a total wild card this year.

If the Golden Gophers’ season thus far could be described in a nutshell — they’re capable of beating any team on their schedule and just as capable of losing.

The maroon and gold has faced a multitude of top-level opponents in the 2021-22 season, with matchups against St. Cloud State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and North Dakota — all teams who sit within the top 20.

With that said, the Gophers have taken some questionable defeats to teams who aren’t necessarily on the same level as them, with losses to unranked Penn State and a series sweep at the hands of Michigan State.

Minnesota currently sits with a 10-8 and 6-4 in the conference — the product of arguably the toughest schedule in Division I.

Michigan State

The Spartans currently sit fifth in the Big Ten ahead of its next matchup with Notre Dame.

While the Big Ten has certainly been strong over the course of the season, Michigan State is one of the three teams, along with Penn State and Wisconsin, that haven’t necessarily proven to be in the same category as its conference counterparts.

The Spartans have done a decent job collecting votes for a bid into the national rankings, but it’s just been a season filled with too many highs and lows for the green and white.

Despite boasting a 9-6-1 season record, the Spartans haven’t played that many challenging teams this year.

With their best win coming in a series split against No. 17 Ohio State, the Spartans' worst loss holds more weight than their best victory, seemingly playing with an empty net in a 7-2 defeat against in-state rival Michigan.

Though Michigan State may sit in a relatively good position in the Big Ten standings now, as competition picks up, that record may drop.

Ohio State

The No. 17 Buckeyes have enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season thus far, sitting at 9-5 record and 5-3 in the Big Ten.

The scarlet and grey has split series with every conference opponent, except for Penn State, who it swept this season.

Yet, the toughest of Ohio State’s schedule is still to come, as it prepares to face its biggest rival and strongest opponent of the season, Michigan, in its upcoming matchup.

What’s at stake? Placement in the conference standings.

Ohio State currently sits third in the Big Ten, tied with Notre Dame on wins and just one victory back from Minnesota.

Depending on how their next matchup goes with the Wolverines, fans might see a shift in the conference standings for the Buckeyes.

Michigan

Michigan sits alone atop one of the toughest conferences in college hockey.

Ranked No. 3 overall in Division I by the USCHO, the Wolverines have come out more than strong to start the year.

Michigan won five games before its first loss of the season to now-No. 4 Western Michigan.

In that span, the maize and blue took down No. 1 Minnesota State,3-2, and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in a dominant 5-1 performance.

With conference play in full swing, the Wolverines hold a 6-4 Big Ten record with their only losses being to Notre Dame, in a series sweep, as well as falling to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Holding the No. 1-overall draft pick in the NHL Draft — Owen Power — on a roster already loaded with talent, expect Michigan to continue the momentum it's gained through the first five weeks of conference hockey.

