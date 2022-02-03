Regardless of record and talent, any team can win on a given day, which the Big Ten once again proved with another uber competitive weekend.

With Michigan State taking the weekend off, the conference put together three series between the remaining six teams.

In the six total games, three different ranked teams lost and two games went to overtime across the weekend.

Now-No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 13 Notre Dame all dropped a game, with the Buckeyes losing in a shootout, a technical tie.

In total, the conference has four teams in USCHO.com’s weekly collegiate poll, with No. 3 Michigan leading the group.

Here’s a more in-depth look at how Big Ten teams have performed lately.

State stumbles

Despite a four-game losing streak, Penn State had a competitive January.

However, right when it appeared the blue and white had found its footing — it hit a wall.

The Nittany Lions were riding a three-game win streak and had just come off a hard-fought shootout victory over Ohio State the night before, but in Game 2 things went completely awry.

The Buckeyes blew out their opponent 6-0 on only 27 shots, a performance that chased Penn State senior goaltender Oskar Autio out of the game, being replaced by third-stringer Doug Dorr in his first career appearance.

Before that night, the blue and white hadn’t lost a game by more than two goals in January, despite playing two of the Big Ten’s best teams in Michigan and Notre Dame.

The blowout loss to Ohio State exposed lurking questions about Guy Gadowsky’s seeming unwillingness to name a full-time starter in net.

Gadowsky and company will have a chance to right the ship in several ways, though.

Sophomore Liam Souliere is likely in line to start this weekend against a Notre Dame group that swept his squad earlier in the campaign.

If it's able to pull off a pair of upsets over the Irish, Penn State will garner momentum with the conference tournament rapidly approaching.

Spartans struggle

The Big Ten’s bottom feeder had a tough go of things in its last month of play.

Michigan State lost all six of its games in January, bringing its conference record from .500 to a measly 5-11.

The high of the new year for the Spartans was probably getting last weekend off, with the perceived goal of resetting as its season dwindles down.

The green and white will need to do a full 180 if it wants a shot to compete down the stretch, especially considering its remaining schedule.

With eight games left on the docket, Michigan State will take on three ranked teams and Penn State to close out its regular-season campaign.

All four of those teams are top 25 in scoring margin, and boast a positive stat in that category, while the Spartans rank tied for 40th with their number sitting at -0.62.

One bright spot for Michigan State has been senior goaltender Drew DeRidder.

Despite his 8-9-1 record, DeRidder has been one of the country’s best netminders, ranking fifth in college hockey in save percentage so far this season at .935.

The Spartans will need to find ways to better support their starting goalie if they want an outside chance of causing chaos in the Big Ten to close out the campaign.

In other news

Michigan dominated its series with Wisconsin, outscoring the Badgers 11-3 on the road. The Wolverines next take on a conference opponent on Feb. 11 and 12 when they battle their in-state rival.

Minnesota lost fifth-year senior captain and goaltender Jack LaFontaine after he signed a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes mid-season.

The Golden Gophers are ranked eighth in the country by USCHO, despite having the most non-overtime losses of any team in the poll.

No. 13 Notre Dame split its series with the Gophers but still fell two spots in the rankings. The Irish will take on another top-14 scoring offense when they host the Nittany Lions on Friday and Saturday.

Riding high off of a comfortable shutout win, Ohio State will look to down Wisconsin on home ice.

The scarlet and gray haven’t lost a game in regulation in nearly two months, with its last such defeat coming to Michigan on Dec. 10.

The Badgers will travel to Columbus in hopes of breaking a four-game losing streak and saving face on an all-together disappointing season.

The red and white has been one of the nation’s worst teams in 2021-22, ranking 53rd overall in scoring margin while bolstering a 8-17-3 record.

