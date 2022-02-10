Though the past weekend in the Big Ten saw matchups between six teams, Week 19 proved rather uneventful in the major story of the 2021-22 season.

Series between Penn State and No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 8 Ohio State and Wisconsin, as well as No. 7 Minnesota and Michigan State proved exactly as the rankings showed.

Though the favored squads took advantage of their less-successful Big Ten counterparts, there were still a number of implications and storylines heading into Week 20.

Here’s a look at what last weekend’s teams are trending toward as the regular season gets closer to its end.

Penn State gets dominated on the road

Coming off its most successful stretch of hockey since the start of Big Ten play — sweeping Wisconsin and splitting a series with Ohio State — the Nittany Lions looked to keep their momentum alive against the Fighting Irish.

Unfortunately for Guy Gadowsky’s squad, that wouldn’t be the case.

Notre Dame’s attack was relentless on sophomore goalie Liam Souliere’s net, pouring on a plethora of goals in an easy 7-2 on Feb. 4.

The following Saturday, though not as drastic, saw much of the same from South Bend.

With complete control of the blue and white’s offense the entire game, the Irish became only the second team to shut out Penn State on the season, pouring on another trio of goals for a 3-0 victory.

Sitting at No. 11 in the USCHO Top 20, Notre Dame has the opportunity to propel itself as the fourth team from the conference to crack the top 10 — St. Cloud State currently holds the No. 10 ranking, 55 points above the Irish.

Ohio State survives, then thrives

Ohio State’s most recent series offered a feeling of familiarity for the scarlet and gray.

Not for the first time this season, Ohio State took the game further than regulation — its rematch against Wisconsin would be its fifth fixture to reach overtime.

Friday’s game featured yet another overtime finish for the Buckeyes, defeating the Badgers 4-3 in the extra period.

Though Ohio State has avoided defeat in the bulk of its overtime games, going 3-1-2 in such contests, it has been the scarlet and gray’s ability to respond that’s propelled it into holding the No. 8 spot in the top 20.

In every series the Buckeyes have played an overtime game, they haven’t just won the other game of the series but dominated more often than not.

In each series with a game that featured extra time for Ohio State, the other contest of the series was controlled by the Buckeyes — defeating Penn State 6-0, Bowling Green 3-2, UConn 3-0, Notre Dame 4-1, as well as Wisconsin 6-2 and 5-3.

With the Big Ten Tournament drawing nearer, Ohio State’s played in and responded to enough overtime games to prepare it for the future.

Minnesota handles the Spartans

To sum up the past weekend of Big Ten hockey, it was three of the strongest teams in the conference, playing the three weakest teams in the conference.

While Minnesota's recent series saw a minuscule amount of action against Michigan State, sealing victory in 4-2 and 3-1 bouts, the Gophers have plenty to look forward to with only three series remaining on their schedule.

Sitting one spot behind Ohio State in the top 10, Minnesota controls its own destiny from here out.

With the Buckeyes, Penn State and Michigan State left, there’s a scenario where Minnesota can take the Big Ten and finish the season as the highest-ranked team in the conference.

Minnesota sits third in the Big Ten with 37 points, only behind Michigan’s 38 and Ohio State’s 43.

With an opportunity to take out the scarlet and gray ahead of a possible series split between Michigan and Ohio State, Minnesota could steal the Big Ten regular-season title.

That’s if the Gophers can sweep Penn State and Wisconsin in their two final series.

There may be a number of factors that need to happen for this scenario to work out, and nothing is certain in the Big Ten.