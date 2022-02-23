With the postseason rapidly approaching, six of the seven teams in the Big Ten will play out the final week of the regular season.

The top of the conference is held down by two teams with a 16-6 Big Ten record, while the bottom three teams are all within three points of one another.

Bottom feeders Penn State and Michigan State will battle things out for what could ultimately decide who places last in the conference.

Here’s a look at where the Big Ten stands before the final week of regular-season play.

Penn State blows it

The Nittany Lions have lost five straight games, but no loss was more brutal than their last.

After leading 3-0 through the first period of last Saturday’s game, the blue and white came out flat in the ensuing periods.

Minnesota outscored Guy Gadowsky’s squad 6-1 in the final 40 minutes of the contest.

The loss put a damper on Penn State’s Senior Night celebrations, a night where senior forward Ben Copeland was scratched as a result of a “coach’s decision” and wasn’t a part of the post-game festivities.

If the Nittany Lions want to seriously compete in the playoffs, Copeland, tied for the team’s lead in assists alongside sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr., will need to be present and contributing.

Luckily, the blue and white has a chance to get back on track when it travels to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on the last-place Spartans.

Michigan dominates

In a series between two ranked teams, the Wolverines came out on top.

No. 2 Michigan swept now-No. 12 Ohio State at home, taking the second game in shutout fashion.

Sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo recorded his third shutout of the season for the maize and blue, stopping 30 shots in the process.

Portillo ranks third in the nation in win percentage, seventh in save percentage and backs the eighth-best scoring defense in the nation.

The Wolverines are tied with Minnesota atop the Big Ten standings in terms of record, but the Gophers hold a one-point lead because of an overtime appearance.

Michigan will face another ranked opponent to finish off its season when it travels to South Bend to take on No. 9 Notre Dame.

The rest of the conference

Minnesota won its sixth-straight game after overcoming a 3-0 first-period deficit in Happy Valley.

The Golden Gophers are in prime position to secure a bye in the Big Ten Tournament with 9-20-3 Wisconsin coming to town to close out their season.

The Buckeyes were outscored 8-3 in two road losses to the Wolverines but fell just one spot in USCHO.com’s rankings.

The scarlet and grey will have the weekend off before hosting a home playoff series during the first week of March.

Michigan State will play host to Penn State with hopes of overtaking the Nittany Lions in the conference standings.

Senior goaltender Drew DeRidder and his .921 save percentage have been the highlight for a Spartan squad that’s lost its last 12 games.

Despite holding the conference’s worst overall record, the Badgers currently sit fifth in the Big Ten’s standings.

While the red and white heads into its road series with Minnesota as a major underdog, it already pulled off a top-5 upset over the Gophers earlier in the season.

Led by freshman forward Hunter Strand’s three-point weekend, Notre Dame swept Michigan State on the road.

The Fighting Irish will host No. 2 Michigan with major playoff implications on the line.

