Since the season concluded in March, there has been plenty of action among the seven teams in the Big Ten.

For the second straight year, the transfer portal is playing a major role in the offseason, with players not needing to skip a season after transferring and the coronavirus affording players another year of eligibility.

While it failed to address a major weak spot of the team, Penn State greatly improved in other aspects of its roster.

Five of the seven teams, including the blue and white, brought in players from the transfer portal, while the conference’s best two squads will rely on returning skaters and incoming recruits.

Here’s a recap of all that has transpired over the past couple of months.

Michigan looks to stay on top

This past season, Michigan had one of the best teams in the nation, capturing its first conference title since 2015-16 and reaching the Frozen Four before losing to Denver 3-2 in overtime.

However, since the season has ended, nine Wolverines have signed NHL contracts, including Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson.

Michigan does have three key players returning to the program with defender Luke Hughes, goalie Erik Portillo and forward Mackie Samoskevich, which will help mitigate the loss of its stars.

The blue and maize will look for its freshmen to contribute right away, with a massive recruiting class of 13 players coming in.

Minnesota retools

Similar to Michigan, Minnesota fell short after reaching the Frozen Four, losing to Minnesota State 5-1.

To make matters worse, the Golden Gophers saw many of their top players transfer from the program during the offseason.

The maroon and gold reportedly had seven players transfer, with some notable names being forward Tristan Broz, forward Jack Perbix and defenseman Ben Brinkman.

Big Ten Player of the Year Ben Meyers also left the program after signing a contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

However, several Golden Gophers are sticking around for the 2022-23 season, with NHL draftees forward Matthew Knies and defender Brock Faber leading the way.

Minnesota also landed forward Logan Cooley, who is one of the top prospects in the nation.

Notre Dame loads up

Notre Dame had an impressive season, finishing 28-12 before falling to Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Fighting Irish may not have the high-end talent like Michigan and Minnesota, but they were built for the playoffs because of how well they played on defense.

Notre Dame had a busy offseason, reportedly bringing in four new players to the program, while losing just two transfers.

The Fighting Irish officially lost forward Jacob Pivonka to Omaha, while Cam Burke is supposedly on his way to play for Boston College.

To replace Pivonka and Burke, they brought in Jackson Pierson, who scored 24 points this past season at New Hampshire, and Chayse Primeau, who scored 23 points at Omaha.

The team also added two defenders, including Drew Bavaro from Bentley and, reportedly, Brinkman from Minnesota.

Ohio State stays put

Ohio State had a disappointing end to its season, losing to Penn State in the Big Ten quarterfinals in three games.

Despite losing in the opening round, the Buckeyes had an excellent season when not many people thought they would.

The squad was led by three freshmen, including forward Georgii Merkulov, defenseman Mason Lohrei and goalie Jakub Dobeš, who are returning next campaign.

It was a quiet offseason in the portal for the scarlet and gray, as it had just one player transfer in and one player transfer out.

Defender Scooter Brickey is headed to Columbus from Western Michigan, while defender Ryan O’Connell has reportedly yet to decide his transfer destination.

Penn State adds scoring

Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten during the regular season but made a deep run in the tournament to the dismay of many.

The Nittany Lions came just short of reaching the conference championship, falling to Minnesota 3-2 after surrendering a goal late in the third period.

The blue and white has most of its core running it back next season, which will only benefit developing the culture coach Guy Gadowsky preaches.

Penn State saw goalie Oskar Autio transfer to Vermont and defender Mason Snell leave for Union.

The Nittany Lions added to their forward group by bringing in Ture Linden and Ashton Calder, two players who can put the puck in the net.

Wisconsin swaps

After reaching the Big Ten finals a season ago, Wisconsin failed to duplicate its success in 2021-22, finishing with a 10-24-3 record.

Just like Penn State, the Badgers reportedly had two veterans leave the program this offseason, while adding two players they are counting on to produce.

Wisconsin added forward Ty Smilanic from Quinnipiac and goalie Kyle McClellan from Mercyhurst.

The addition of McClellan was big, with goalie Cameron Rowe reportedly leaving the program for Western Michigan.

Michigan State surprises

The most active team in the transfer portal this offseason has been Michigan State.

After finishing last in the conference, the green and white had plenty of work to do to revamp its roster.

The Spartans reportedly brought in five players, including three forwards, a defenseman and a goaltender.

Their biggest additions were goalie Dylan St. Cyr, who finished with a 10-2-1 record, a .936 save percentage and a 1.16 goals against average at Quinnipiac, and forward Miroslav Mucha, who scored 35 points at Lake Superior State.

Despite adding five players, Michigan State also lost some key contributors, including goalie Drew DeRidder, who left for North Dakota, and forward Josh Nodler, who transferred to UMass.

