Around the Big Ten | Notre Dame men’s hockey starts off hot, while Minnesota stumbles

The Big Ten has been anything but predictable five weeks into the 2021-22 season.

Teams projected to finish toward the top of the conference are sitting at the bottom, while those projected toward the bottom hold winning records, with only one loss to their name.

Penn State, projected to finish fifth in the Big Ten, has the same number of wins as Minnesota and Wisconsin, who were projected to finish first and third respectively, combined. All three teams have played six games.

One major discrepancy that arises when considering these numbers, though, is the level of competition.

The Nittany Lions have yet to face off against a ranked opponent, while the Golden Gophers and Badgers have each played against two teams currently in the USCHO top 20.

That trend doesn’t stop for either team this weekend, as Minnesota takes on No. 14 Notre Dame and Wisconsin takes on No. 2 Michigan.

Michigan State and Ohio State drop the puck for their two-game series Friday night, making Penn State the only team in the Big Ten to not face a conference opponent this weekend.

Here’s a rundown of how Big Ten squads have managed over the past couple of weeks.

Irish fight to hot start

Notre Dame started its season 3-0 for the first time since 2019-20, when it went 4-0 against Lake Superior State and Air Force.

The Fighting Irish are now 4-1, with their only loss coming in overtime last Thursday to RIT — a team they beat up 6-0 the next day.

The blue and gold has the fifth-best defense in the nation, as its 1.6 average goals given up ranks it second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish’s superb play on the penalty kill supports their stout defense. The penalty killers have shut down every power play they’ve faced, sitting at a perfect 24-for-24 so far.

One player who's a major part of that penalty killing unit is graduate transfer goaltender Matthew Galajda, who was an All-American in 2018.

Galajda earned the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week after recording his team’s first shutout of the year in the blowout victory over RIT.

The goalie helped to kill all four power plays the Irish faced, while recording 22 total saves on the night.

Golden Gophers falter

After splitting its home-and-home series with now-No. 1 St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth beat Minnesota at home and on the road this past weekend.

The Gophers dropped the first game 5-3 and the second 2-1 — bringing their record to 3-3 on the young season.

Senior forward Blake McLaughlin continues to lead his team in points and assists, and his eight assists on the year are the most in the Big Ten and tied for the third most in the country.

The Golden Gophers started the season scoring 12 goals in two games but have faltered offensively since.

The maroon and gold ranks 19th in the country in scoring offense, with 3.5 goals per game.

However, since its first series, the squad has only put up nine goals in four games, or 2.25 per game — a number that would make them the No. 39 scoring offense in the country.

Minnesota still holds the No. 7 spot in USCHO’s poll, but it will need steady offensive production from McLaughlin and others if it wants to consistently score on Notre Dame’s defense this weekend.

The rest of the Big Ten

Junior forward Kevin Wall was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week after his five-goal weekend propelled Penn State to a sweep of Niagara.

Michigan rolled to a 5-1 record, despite Wall stealing First Star honors away from sophomore forward Brendan Brisson for the first time this year.

In spite of second star senior goalie Drew DeRidder’s 37-save performance, Michigan State came up winless in a road series against UMass Lowell.

St. Cloud State beat Wisconsin by a combined score of 9-2 in two games, making the Badgers the only team in the Big Ten with a record below .500.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has won three straight games after sweeping UConn in Columbus over the weekend.

