Every team in the Big Ten has played at least one game in the young 2021-22 season, with most teams dropping the puck on their season in the past week.

The only team to have played more than two games is Penn State, who sits at 3-1, while the only team to have played less than two is 1-0 Notre Dame.

Every team in the conference, besides 0-2 Wisconsin, has already tallied at least one victory this season.

The third weekend of the season will bring top-five matchups for two different programs in the conference, as No. 3 Michigan takes on No. 5 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 Minnesota takes on No. 2 St. Cloud State.

Here’s a rundown on how teams fared across the Big Ten this past weekend.

Wolverines score early and often

Michigan put on a show offensively in its sweep of Lake Superior State last Friday and Saturday.

The maize and blue scored 13 total tallies in two wins, making it the most prolific scoring offense in the country so far, by goals per game.

The No. 3 team in the country won its first game over the Lakers 6-1 and its second 7-4.

Despite production from multiple players due to a high rate of goals, two sophomores earned recognition on Monday for their accomplishments over the weekend.

Forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Owen Power earned the Big Ten’s first and second stars of the week, respectively.

Both second-year players scored five points each for the Wolverines, though Brisson tallied three goals to Power’s one.

While consistent, high-level production is expected of Power, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick, Brisson’s prolific weekend further proves just how deep and talented this Michigan team is.

The Wolverines will need that talent to show out if they want to beat Minnesota Duluth on Friday.

Minnesota takes care of business

Minnesota was projected to finish first in the Big Ten by the conference’s coaches in a preseason poll, but it has been ranked behind Michigan in every USCHO poll thus far.

The Golden Gophers proved this past weekend why they will be Michigan’s most formidable in-conference opponent.

The maroon and gold put up one less goal than the Wolverines this weekend, scoring 12 in two games.

Among those to score a goal for Minnesota was senior forward Blake McLaughlin, the Big Ten’s third and final star of the week.

It was the fourth time McLaughlin was selected for weekly honor by the Big Ten in his career, which is impressive considering he wasn’t selected for any of the preseason all-conference teams this year and has never been an end-of-year selection either.

McLaughlin holds the early lead for the Golden Gophers in points with five and is tied with Power, Brisson and Penn State freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev for the Big Ten’s top spot.

No. 4 Minnesota beat Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, 7-4 and 5-3 to capture the series sweep.

The Golden Gophers will be tested this weekend as they take on No. 2 St. Cloud State in a two-game, home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere in the conference

Penn State split a pair of games with Canisius but dominated the second contest behind the superb play of Dzhaniyev.

Former-No. 13 ranked Wisconsin fell out of USCHO’s Top 20 after losing twice to Michigan Tech.

Brothers Landon and Graham Slaggert connected for one of Notre Dame’s five goals in its convincing win over LIU.

Michigan State lost to Air Force in overtime the night before dominating the Falcons 5-1, thanks to three power play tallies.

Ohio State, meanwhile, dropped its season-opening game to Bentley University, but the Buckeyes blew their AHA opponent out 7-1 in Game 2.

