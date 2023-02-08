March is on the horizon, which means it’s time to get to some bracketology.

With the Big Ten Tournament kicking off on March 3, time is of the essence within the conference to improve in the standings and potentially lock up home-ice advantage.

With the middle of the standings remaining jumbled, these next few weeks will prove pivotal for most teams. However, one squad’s seeding is all but secured.

Minnesota on the mountaintop

The Golden Gophers have been a consistent force atop the Big Ten throughout the entire season. They stand as the top-ranked team in the nation, by way of both the USCHO coaches’ poll and the PairWise rankings.

Bob Motzko’s skaters have established a significant advantage over their rivals, having won 14 games within the conference thus far. While Michigan and Ohio State stand behind the Golden Gophers with 10 victories, Minnesota still has six games left to further build upon its impressive resume.

Across the final three weeks of regular-season action, Minnesota will travel to Wisconsin, visit Penn State and welcome the Buckeyes. Having split the initial series with the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes, Minnesota can’t overlook its fierce competition if it wants to properly clinch a first-round bye.

Wolverines on win streak

Currently, the closest team behind Minnesota is No. 5 Michigan. At 10-8 within the conference, the Wolverines have picked up steam as of late by winning five straight games.

That streak dates back to an overtime win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, so Michigan has proven beating them isn’t too tall of a task.

That mentality contributes to why such a young team has been able to keep on winning. Following its Frozen Four appearance a season ago, Michigan has an opportunity to repeat that achievement soon.

But before the NCAA Tournament arrives, the maize and blue will look to ensure it gains strong seeding within the conference bracket.

Upcoming matchups opposite No. 15 Michigan State and No. 7 Ohio State will be huge, as all three teams currently sit at 30 points. Already standing ahead of these opponents in both the PairWise and the USCHO poll, strong outings for the Wolverines during those battles would add extra cushion to their current position.

Final test awaits Ohio State

No. 7 Ohio State is another team very much in the running to host several games during the tournament.

Coming off of a weekend when the Buckeyes split with No. 8 Penn State, Ohio State remains in the thick of the action within the conference.

Steve Rohlik’s team could realistically slot in at No. 2 in the tournament, but that will require a strong performance down the stretch. A trio of series against a hard-nosed Notre Dame team, the hungry Wolverines and the formidable Golden Gophers will truly test the Buckeyes’ talent.

If Ohio State posts a winning record across this slate, it will have positioned itself fantastically heading into March.

With the Buckeyes and Wolverines each holding 30 points while posting 10-8 records within the conference, that series may prove to be the decider over the Big Ten Tournament’s second seed.

Penn State eyes major matchup

While Michigan and Ohio State have positioned themselves nicely, Penn State is also in the running for a strong ranking within the conference. Placing eighth in the USCHO poll and fifth in the PairWise rankings, the Nittany Lions remain highly regarded.

However, if they want to ensure they finish ahead of their aforementioned rivals, they’ll need to catch fire quickly.

Before its split with the Buckeyes last weekend, the blue and white endured a tough January that yielded just one victory.

Despite this, Guy Gadowsky’s crew remains in the running with 30 points of its own. However, the team is on bye this week, meaning the Nittany Lions have fewer remaining games than the teams they’re trying to separate themselves from.

So to earn the highest seeding possible, Penn State must come out swinging against Minnesota in two weeks and earn at least one big win over the nation’s current top dog.

After that series, the Nittany Lions face Wisconsin, a team they’ve swept already this season. Penn State will need to replicate that sweep if it wants to secure multiple tournament games inside Pegula Ice Arena.

Michigan State looks to climb the ladder

The final Big Ten team currently sitting with 30 points, No. 15 Michigan State has been slightly less stellar than the three teams previously mentioned. While their record within the conference isn’t far off from their rivals’, the Spartans’ overall record of 15-13-2 isn’t quite as impressive.

Now, Michigan State does hold a tiebreaker over Penn State in the head-to-head department, holding a 2-1-1 record against the Nittany Lions. If the standings come down to that, the Spartans would be the team benefiting.

But first, Michigan State will have to find ways to win down the stretch to ensure it remains even with rivals such as the blue and white.

This weekend’s home series opposite Michigan may prove essential in determining where the Spartans finish in the standings. They also must be careful and not look past Wisconsin during the following series.

Desperation kicks in for Notre Dame

At 13-14-3, Notre Dame stands as just one of two Big Ten teams under .500 this late in the season, and while the Fighting Irish certainly have a chance to flip that mark in the final few weeks of play, they’ll have their work cut out for them.

Notre Dame’s final opponents are Michigan and Ohio State, two schools that need to take care of business against the Fighting Irish as previously outlined. While Jeff Jackson’s group can undoubtedly compete within the Big Ten, his players still have to defeat two skilled and motivated teams to make a last-minute push for high seeding.

To make matters worse, Notre Dame doesn’t hold a tiebreaker against Michigan State, a team it’s not too far behind record-wise.

Now, the Fighting Irish sit at No. 18 in the PairWise rankings, which indicates they’re better than their record shows. But to parlay that notion into possible home-ice advantage, Notre Dame must come up huge against tough competition.

Wisconsin hopes for a miracle

The lone team completely out of the running for any home contests during the Big Ten Tournament is Wisconsin.

The Badgers have been underwhelming this season, standing at 10-18. Their record within the conference is an even more alarming 3-15.

To put things simply, success in March would have to be considered a Cinderella story for this roster. But before that, Wisconsin still has the opportunity to play spoiler during the regular season.

Series against Minnesota, Michigan State and Penn State await Tony Granato and his players during the final three weeks of the regular season.

Strong outings against any of these teams, especially the Spartans or Nittany Lions, would cause harm to the Badgers’ Big Ten rivals as they vie for playoff positioning.

A win over Penn State during the blue and white’s Senior Day on Feb. 25 would be especially discouraging to the Nittany Lion players and their loved ones.

