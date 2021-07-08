For Penn State’s ice hockey squads, the goalie situation is quite varied.

Women’s hockey has a solidified netminder for years to come, while the starting goalie situation on the men’s troupe is a bit more murky.

Oskar Autio started most of the games for the Nittany Lions and performed relatively well, but he’s a senior, which puts pressure on Liam Souliere to make a jump if he hopes to take the mantle once Autio departs.

The teams are also coming off of relatively shocking seasons after looking at their past success.

Guy Gadowsky’s squads had a run of winning records prior to a 10-12 record in 2021. On the other hand, Jeff Kampersal’s women’s skaters went 16-3-2 after years of hovering around the .500 mark.

Here’s a look at where each program stands in the goalkeeper department.

Women’s

Josie Bothun

What more is there to say about Josie Bothun? The rising sophomore’s accolades speak for themselves after a historic freshman season.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native was USCHO.com’s 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, the CHA Goaltender of the Year and a finalist for WHCA National Goalie of the Year Award.

In 21 games, Bothun had a 1.44 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage, and both marks currently top Penn State women’s hockey records.

In her first outing, Bothun turned away 23 shots and became the first to record a shutout debut in program history.

Considering she’s only going into her second year, Bothun should provide stability for Kampersal’s goalie spot.

Annie Spring

When a player of Bothun’s caliber is ahead of you on the depth chart, playing time might be hard to come by.

However, fellow rising sophomore Annie Spring performed well in limited action, allowing one goal in 20 minutes.

She saved six of seven shots in her lone period, good for an .857 save percentage despite the small sample size.

Cam Leonard

Cam Leonard is a redshirt senior for the blue and white, and she didn’t see any playing time last season.

The Cary, North Carolina, native has struggled in previous appearances, as she posted an 0-4 record as a redshirt sophomore. She does, however, carry an .849 save percentage, which could misleading for her record

Men’s

Oskar Autio

Autio saw a big jump in playing time, as his 18 games in 2020-21 more than doubled his combined total appearances from the two seasons prior.

The rising senior posted an .894 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average during his time in net this season.

In his sophomore year, the Espoo, Finland, native set the longest scoreless streak in program history, as he went just over 167 minutes without letting a puck find the back of the net. He only had five appearances, but he also carried a .930 save percentage that year.

Autio has certainly shown flashes of success, so he should be the favorite to win and keep the job next season.

Liam Souliere

Oskar Autio won’t have to go it alone, as Souliere has been semi-productive in his time between the poles.

In five games, the sophomore from Brampton, Ontario, had an .844 save percentage and gave up 19 goals, including five power play goals and one short-handed goal.

Souliere gave up 4.60 goals on average and finished 1-3, which means he’ll need to take a jump to match Autio’s level of production.

