In the always competitive Big Ten, it’s as easy to slip in the standings as it is for most people to slip on the ice.

In a disappointing year compared to what Penn State hockey is accustomed to, the squad went 10-12 under Guy Gadowsky and 7-11 in Big Ten play. It fell to fifth place in the conference, and three powerhouse teams led the pack —Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.

These are the teams the Nittany Lions will look to dethrone as they vie to reclaim the Big Ten title, but it will be no easy task with all four teams carrying revamped rosters in addition to last season’s stars.

Wisconsin

The Badgers took three of four regular-season matchups from Penn State, outscoring the blue and white 21-12 in the regular-season series. Tony Granato’s squad then took down Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament by way of a 4-3 overtime win.

Wisconsin finished first in the Big Ten, as it went 20-10-1 overall and 17-6-1 in conference play before falling to Minnesota in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers lost star Cole Caufield to the NHL, as the forward joined the Montreal Canadiens on a three year contract in March. He was originally selected by the Habs in 2019.

In addition to Caufield, Wisconsin lost Dylan Holloway, Ty Pelton-Byce, Linus Weissbach and Ty Emberson to the professional ranks — three of which were in the team’s top four point-getters behind Caufield.

These are big skates to fill, and Wisconsin will look to returning players and some transfers to keep atop the standings.

Forward Roman Ahcan played in 25 games last season and racked up 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists.

Ahcan will be joined by Bowling Green transfer Max Johnson, who comes to the Badgers for his coronavirus-given extra year of eligibility. The center had over 100 career points at Bowling Green and will look to slot in and add to a team in need of offense.

As for between the poles, there’s not much to worry about. Returning goalie Cameron Rowe ensures a solid showing after a freshman season in which he posted a .934 save percentage with a 2.02 goals-against average.

Minnesota

For the Golden Gophers, this season is about giving Jack LaFontaine another Big Ten Tournament win in his final season.

After Sampo Ranta went pro, Minnesota’s netminder is the undisputed star of the team, and his 1.79 goals-against average is all you need to realize that LaFontaine is one of the best in the college ranks.

The graduate student led Minnesota to a 22-7 record in his starts, as the team went 24-7 overall, including back-to-back shutouts against Notre Dame in mid-February.

Minnesota swept the season series from the Nittany Lions, although it was just two games due to the second series being canceled.

On the offensive side, Sammy Walker, Blake McLaughlin and Ben Meyers will return for the Golden Gophers — and all three totaled over 28 points last season.

Walker scored 13 goals and garnered a Big Ten All-Tournament Team selection. His NHL rights currently belong to the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Michigan

With the Big Ten’s two heavy hitters from last season out of the way, Penn State played fairly well against the Wolverines. It split the two games played, which included the Nittany Lions’ highest scoring output of the season in a 9-5 win on Dec. 3.

Michigan was 11-9 in the Big Ten, but it played well outside the confines of the conference to elevate itself to 15-10-1 overall. The Wolverines opened up as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but had to bow out due to a positive coronavirus test mere hours before the first game.

Thanks to a gut-wrenching end to the season and a crop of freshman phenoms returning, Mel Pearson’s team is sure to come out of the gate firing.

The team’s top three scorers last season were freshmen, led by Thomas Bordeleau, Kent Johnson and Matty Beniers. The triple threat combined for 81 points last season.

Bordeleau was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second round pick by the San Jose Sharks, while Johnson and Beniers could be top-10 picks later this month.

Add incoming freshman defenseman Luke Hughes, younger brother of former New Jersey Devils No. 1-overall pick Jack Hughes, and you start to see why the fans in Ann Arbor have something to get excited about.

If everything goes right for this team, it could take the Big Ten and all of college hockey by storm and be Penn State’s greatest challenge along the way.

