Penn State may have dropped its first contest of the season to Canisius last weekend, but one of the Nittany Lions’ defensive strengths was further solidified against the Golden Griffins.

In a series split, the blue and white took 10 penalties, yet allowed zero goals on the same number of power-play opportunities.

While the opening 4-1 loss to Canisius dropped Penn State’s record to 2-1 on the year, none of the goals senior goalie Oskar Autio gave up came via the power play.

Sitting at 3-1 overall, Penn State’s stellar record is due in part to the outstanding performances of its penalty kill. In 17 power-play chances, the blue and white’s opponents have scored just one goal.

The lone shot that reached twine was in Penn State’s 5-2 defeat of LIU. Otherwise, the special teams unit has been just short of perfect.

That marked success is a far cry from how this group fared last year, as in the 2020-21 campaign, the blue and white gave up goals on roughly 24% of opposing power plays.

That clip was the worst in the Big Ten, with only lowly Michigan State and Ohio State approaching that total.

A season ago, the top four teams in the final conference standings were also the four squads who were best on the penalty kill.

Obviously, the Nittany Lions’ brilliant start with killing penalties does not guarantee that they are on the fastrack to a Big Ten Championship.

Likewise, considering the first quartet of contests were against nonconference opponents not at the caliber of Penn State’s conference, the blue and white still needs to prove it can showcase this improved facet of its game against the Big Ten’s best.

Regardless, the men in net are deserving of applause for their work after what was a similarly down year. Goalies Liam Souliere and Oskar Autio each currently hold 2.01 goals against averages.

While Autio has seen more time in net — considering he’s started three of the four contests — Souliere’s stellar showing in his first outing is a welcome sign for Guy Gadowsky.

Souliere struggled last winter as a freshman, originally splitting time with Autio before being relegated to a bench role due to his 4.60 GAA.

Autio wasn’t much better, with a 3.13 mark, but the fact remains that the early returns from October have been stellar.

While the blue and white’s defense has improved tremendously in that facet, taking penalties has been an issue early on.

It’s one thing for a penalty-kill unit to be successful at keeping opposing offenses from scoring, but producing stout defense when constantly faced with a one-man disadvantage is unsustainable for most programs.

Through just 240 minutes of game action, the Nittany Lions have taken 22 penalties — good for more than five per game.

While many of Penn State’s trips to the sin bin are a result of its aggressive play, there’s no question that reducing these trips will be critical once conference action starts up.

Still, the matter remains that with an offseason, unlike prior to the 2020-21 campaign, the blue and white has drastically improved an area of its special teams play that was arguably its greatest Achilles’ heel last winter.

With a stellar penalty kill working in tandem with improved play in goal — regardless of if it’s Souliere or Autio — a more cohesive and collected Penn State defense has surfaced in the 2021-22 campaign.

Keeping up an absurd 94% success rate at killing penalties is unlikely, but the Nittany Lions have shown that, even in the face of adversity, they will do what they need to keep opponents’ power plays from being disadvantages.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE