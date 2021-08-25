Penn State struggled through an up-and-down season in 2020-21: a year in which it saw eight games canceled due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The Nittany Lions finished with a record of 10-12, with a loss to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament ending their season.

Penn State went 2-0 against nonconference opponents during the season, beating Arizona State twice in Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions have a far more stacked out-of-conference schedule going into the 2021-22 season, with the blue and white slated to face off against six different non-Big Ten teams throughout the year.

The Nittany Lions will take on Niagara, LIU, Canisius and Maine at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State will hit the road to face North Dakota and St. Thomas.

Here’s an analysis of each nonconference team the Nittany Lions will face during the 2021-22 season.

Niagara University

The Purple Eagles finished with a losing record for the eighth straight year in 2020-21, as they finished 7-12-3 overall and 3-9-3 in the AHA.

They ended their season with a loss to American International College in the semifinals of the AHA Tournament.

The coming season will be the fifth for Jason Lammers as head coach of Niagara’s men’s hockey team. In his four seasons Lammers has led the team to a combined record of 47-71-15.

The Purple Eagles have not had an All-Conference first- or second-team player since the 2012-13 season — despite five different players being voted to the third team since then.

The Nittany Lions swept their two-game series with Niagara in 2019-20, their last matchup with the Purple Eagles, and will likely be favored heavily in each of the games played this season.

Long Island University

LIU is an independent hockey team whose inaugural season was in 2020-21. The Sharks are the NCAA’s newest team to compete in Division I hockey since Arizona State University started its program in 2015.

Long Island’s wins were few and far between as the program learned the ropes in uncertain times. The Sharks went 3-10 in their first — and only — season under head coach Brett Riley.

The Sharks won two of their first three games but went 1-9 in their last ten games to finish out their campaign.

LIU’s inexperience can be viewed as both an advantage and major disadvantage: The Sharks may prove unpredictable to the Nittany Lions because of their lack of game tape. On the flip side, this inexperience is something Penn State should take full advantage of in route to decisive victory.

Canisius College

The Golden Eagles are the toughest competition Penn State will face from the AHA this season. They finished just short of an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 after they fell to AIC in the AHA Tournament Championship.

Last year, Canisius finished its season 11-6 and 8-5 in the AHA under fourth-year coach Trevor Large, who led the team to its best result since his tenure started in 2017.

The Golden Eagles had two players appear on the All-Conference first team in the West Pod for the AHA: goalie Jacob Barczewski and forward Keaton Mastrodonato.

The two-game matchup will take place in Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 8 and 9.

University of Maine

After an above-average season in 2019-20 that saw the Black Bears consistently compete with — and occasionally beat — ranked teams, the program took a major step back in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Aside from a late-year shootout victory against UMass, the Black Bears took few positive outtakes away from their 3-11-2 season.

Led by first-year head coach Ben Barr, a former associate head coach at UMass, Maine will look to get back on track with hopes that Barr will inspire the program to return to championship contention.

The Hockey East member will face off against Penn State on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 as both teams work toward a bounce-back season.

University of North Dakota

In what should be its toughest nonconference challenge all year, Penn State will face off against the Fighting Hawks on Oct. 30 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

The Fighting Hawks are a perennial hockey powerhouse and finished as the No. 5 team in the country after the completion of the 2020-21 season, despite losing to Minnesota Duluth in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

North Dakota finished with a record of 22-6-1 overall and 18-5-1 in the NCHC. It won the regular season and tournament trophy for the NCHC in 2020-21.

The Hawks had three All-Americans in 2020-21, but all three players have moved on to the NHL and will not be back with North Dakota for the 2021-22 season.

The Nittany Lions will have their work cut out for them early in the season against a top-tier opponent.

University of St. Thomas

For a team that didn’t even play 10 games, the Tommies impressed on the rink. They went 6-1-2 overall and had more games postponed than played.

This happened, however, at the Division III level in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which the school was kicked out of for what Sport’s Illustrated described as being “just too good at sports.”

Before the season, it was announced that head coach Jeff Boeser would retire after 11 seasons of leading the men’s hockey team.

Former Miami University head coach Enrico Blasi was picked to replace Boeser and lead the team into its first season of Division I hockey.

The Tommies will be a part of the second coming of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, a newly-minted, hockey-only Division I conference.

If any nonconference matchup is unpredictable for the Nittany Lions this season, it’s this one.

Facing a team that has never even competed in Division I sports could prove beneficial if they steamroll the Tommies but could also prove embarrassing if the definite underdog pulls off the upset.

