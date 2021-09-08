The Big Ten released the full 2021-22 season schedule for Penn State and its six conference opponents on Aug. 30.

The Nittany Lions don’t face a conference opponent until the first weekend in November when they face off against Ohio State on Nov. 4 and 5 in Columbus.

The blue and white went 7-11 in the Big Ten during the 2020-21 regular season, while only facing one nonconference team throughout the year.

Penn State is scheduled to face off against the other six Big Ten teams four times each — twice at home and twice on the road.

Each matchup will be played as a pair of games at the same venue, ending on the road against Michigan State on Feb. 25 and 26.

Here’s an analysis of each conference opponent the Nittany Lions will face during this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State’s first scheduled conference opponent is the Buckeyes on the road. The second time the two squads will meet is on Jan. 28 and 29.

The Buckeyes put up a 7-19-1 record in 2020-21 and finished 6-16 against conference opponents. Ohio State’s season ended in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, when it lost to Michigan by four goals.

Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik holds a career record of 140-114-34 through eight seasons with the program, and he made the NCAA tournament four times in those eight years with his best finish coming in 2018 when the team finished third.

Ohio State’s abysmal 2020-21 season is its worst since Rohlik took over in 2012, and it marked the first time the Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Both Penn State and Ohio State are candidates for bounce-back campaigns, though neither team is returning any All-Conference players.

The Buckeyes were at, or near, the bottom of the Big Ten in just about every single team statistic in 2020-21— finishing sixth in scoring offense, power play percentage and penalties killed and last in scoring defense. And, they drew the most penalty minutes in the conference.

The Nittany Lions should win these games, though neither team jumps off the page as a comfortable favorite.

Michigan Wolverines

Despite a competitive season in 2020-21, Michigan finished its season with two gut-wrenching results.

In the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines fell in overtime to the eventual champions Minnesota.

Coach Mel Pearson’s squad qualified for the NCAA Tournament despite this result, but its first-round game was ruled a no contest. Minnesota Duluth automatically advanced after Michigan was pulled from the tournament due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.

The maize and blue finished its season with a record of 15-10-1 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten.

Michigan will be the first Big Ten opponent Penn State faces in Happy Valley during the upcoming season when it comes to town on Nov. 11 and 12. The Wolverines will host a pair of games against the Nittany Lions in the new year on Jan. 14 and 15.

Cam York, a first-team West All-American defenseman, will not return to Michigan after he signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in the offseason.

The Wolverines, however, are returning four Big Ten All-Freshman teamers and adding freshman defenseman Luke Hughes, who was taken fourth overall in the 2021 NHL draft.

No returning Wolverine shines brighter than No. 1 overall pick Owen Power. The sophomore defenseman was part of the Big Ten All-Freshman team and was also a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

The Nittany Lions will have their work cut out for them against the stacked and improved Wolverines.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were the Big Ten’s most accomplished squad in 2020-21.

Despite their second place finish in the regular season standings, Minnesota was able to capture the Big Ten Tournament title and win a game in the NCAA Tournament — before a loss to Minnesota State in the quarterfinals ended its season.

The Golden Gophers finished the season ranked No. 7 in USCHO’s final poll.

Minnesota is returning two of its three All-Americans from 2021, including graduate student goaltender Jack LaFontaine and junior defenseman Jackson LaCombe. Forward Sampo Ranta, the team’s top scorer in 2020-21, signed a contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Golden Gophers, led by fourth-year coach Bob Motzko, will look to sweep the Nittany Lions in back-to-back years when they face off in November and February.

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State put up its sixth straight losing record in 2020-21 when it finished 7-18-2 overall and 5-16-1 in conference.

The Spartans dropped three of four games to the blue and white in early 2021, but they have a chance to redeem themselves on Dec. 3 and 4, and again, to finish out the regular season, on Feb. 25 and 26.

The Spartans lack the obvious firepower that schools like Michigan and Minnesota so blatantly possess. Much like Penn State, they did not field a single All-Conference first, second or freshman-team player in the 2020-21 season.

The Spartans, however, do have several former All-Conference performers still on their roster.

Senior defenseman Dennis Cesana, fifth-year forward Mitchell Lewandowski and senior goalie Drew DeRidder were all members of the All-Freshman team in the Big Ten as first years. Cesana was also an All-Big Ten second-teamer in 2019-20.

Michigan State is probably the most beatable conference opponent Penn State has in the 2021-22 season.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers were the Big Ten’s best regular-season squad. They finished 20-10-1, including 17-6-1 in-conference, and won the Big Ten regular season championship.

However, the Badgers lost both of their final two games to end the season.

In the Big Ten Tournament championship game, Wisconsin fell to Minnesota 6-4. Tony Granato’s squad then lost to Bemidji State by three goals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a loss that officially wrapped its year.

The Badgers were a better team than their last couple of results, though, as they finished the year as the No. 8 team in the country.

Wisconsin had three All-Americans in 2021 and an All-Conference freshman in goalie Cameron Rowe. Rowe is the only returning player of the four, however, as the three All-Americans signed contracts with NHL teams after the 2020-21 collegiate season.

Wisconsin is always tough to beat, but it lost a lot of firepower in the offseason. The Nittany Lions need to take advantage of a team that could struggle to find its identity. The two teams face off on Dec. 10 and 11 and Jan. 21-22.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a second consecutive disappointing season by their standards in 2020-21.

Notre Dame finished the year with an overall record of 14-13-2 and a conference record of 12-10-2.

The Irish were able to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, despite losing to the Nittany Lions in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Notre Dame was forced to leave the tournament due to coronavirus issues and ended its season with a no contest allowing Boston College to advance.

The team’s leading scorer, forward Alex Steeves, signed with the Toronto Maple Leaves in the offseason. Steeves was a second-team All-Conference selection in 2021.

The team’s other All-Conference selection, defenseman Spencer Stastney, appears poised to rejoin the Fighting Irish for a fourth season, as he remains unsigned by NHL teams.

The Nittany Lions lost three of five matchups to the Irish in 2020-21 but won when it mattered most in the conference tournament. The two teams will face off four times in the new year, including Jan. 7 and 8 and Feb. 4 and 5.

The Irish fell toward the middle of the pack in the Big Ten for most team statistics during the 2020-21 season but only trailed the Nittany Lions in scoring offense and penalty percentage.

Losing Steeves will hurt Notre Dame's offense but it should still be favored to take the majority of games from the Nittany Lions.