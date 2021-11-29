Analysis | An in-depth look at Penn State men’s hockey’s early struggles in Big Ten play

It's no secret Penn State has struggled in Big Ten play thus far, and its success, or lack thereof, deserves a closer look.

With nine overall wins, the Nittany Lions have put up good fights against their out-of-conference opponents, including a win against No. 6-ranked opponent North Dakota on Oct. 30.

The blue and white has managed only one win in six Big Ten matchups, a result of a low shot percentage and lacking special teams.

Suffering from poor discipline

Penn State ranks 20th among NCAA schools in penalty minutes per game, as well as second in the Big Ten — a stat teams don’t want to be a leader in.

Averaging over 12 minutes of penalty time a game is especially reckless considering the blue and white has managed to completely shut down its opponents’ power play for an entire game only once, surrendering a total of seven power-play goals through six in-conference matchups.

In these games, the blue and white has suffered three too-many-men penalties, the result of nothing but sloppy line changes and poor communication.

Taking a too-many-men penalty is easily avoidable and can be consequential for the Nittany Lions, considering they boast a success rate of only 61.11% on the penalty kill against their Big Ten foes.

While the team has taken more penalties than its conference rivals only once in six games, it has yet to score more power-play goals than its opponent in a single game.

Penn State’s most successful game on the power play was its 5-3 win over No. 7 Minnesota — its only Big Ten win on the season.

Guy Gadowsky’s team managed to score on both of its power plays, but its success was overshadowed by taking five penalties, giving Minnesota the opportunity to match the Nittany Lions’ two power-play goals.

Lots of shots, few goals

Registering a total of 199 shots in conference play, the Nittany Lions have been crashing the net hard and coming up short.

It’s easy to point out that the blue and white faced hot goalies during this six-game stretch, but it’s notable that the low-scoring offense is a result of poor-quality shots as well.

Attributable to a combination of shooting from bad angles and attempting zone entry when outnumbered, the Nittany Lions’ poor shot quality is leading to low numbers on the scoreboard.

The team has scored just 13 goals on its 199 shots — a shot percentage of only 6.53% as a unit.

Penn State has surrendered 177 shots in these games, 22 fewer than it has taken, and has given up 27 goals — more than double the amount the Nittany Lions have found twine.

Upset Over No. 7

In the midst of students leaving campus for fall break, an exception to some of Penn State’s problems came on Nov. 19 in Minneapolis against No. 7 Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions ran a near-perfect power play, going 2-for-2, requiring only two shots.

In both instances, the red light was on less than a minute after a Golden Gopher entered the penalty box.

The blue and white entered the penalty box five times itself for a total of ten minutes, over two minutes less than its average.

Backstop Oskar Autio made 32 saves en route to earning a win.

The underdog Nittany Lions trailed their opponent for under two minutes over the course of the game.

The team from Hockey Valley had five unique goal scorers in its 5-3 win, and 11 different Nittany Lion players saw their names on the scoresheet, including Autio, who assisted sophomore forward Chase McLane on the final goal.

While Penn State didn’t play perfectly, the team came to play, didn’t make the same mistakes it did against Michigan and Ohio State, and won on the road against a team it was not expected to beat.

Perhaps moving forward, Penn State can use this win to set a precedent for what is yet to come.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE