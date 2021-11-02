After a wild weekend of college hockey, which included now-No.16 Penn State’s upset against then-No.6 North Dakota, the Big Ten took notice of two Nittany Lions’ efforts.
The conference named its Three Stars of the Week, with senior defenseman Clayton Phillips and junior forward Connor MacEachern earning First and Third Star of the Week, respectively.
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 2, 2021
⭐️ @PennStateMHKY D Clayton Phillips
⭐️⭐️ @GopherHockey G Jack LaFontaine
⭐️⭐️⭐️ @PennStateMHKY F Connor MacEachern
For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/UK4lQeYchY pic.twitter.com/ZVIP6AZ6ub
Both players scored a pair goals against the Fighting Hawks to help propel the Nittany Lions to a 6-4 victory in the Hall of Fame Game.
Phillips now has three goals and three assists on the season, while MacEachern boasts four goals and three assists, making him the second-highest scorer on the roster with seven points.
