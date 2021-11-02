After a wild weekend of college hockey, which included now-No.16 Penn State’s upset against then-No.6 North Dakota, the Big Ten took notice of two Nittany Lions’ efforts.

The conference named its Three Stars of the Week, with senior defenseman Clayton Phillips and junior forward Connor MacEachern earning First and Third Star of the Week, respectively.

Both players scored a pair goals against the Fighting Hawks to help propel the Nittany Lions to a 6-4 victory in the Hall of Fame Game.

Phillips now has three goals and three assists on the season, while MacEachern boasts four goals and three assists, making him the second-highest scorer on the roster with seven points.

