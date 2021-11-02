Connor Maceachern (29) advances toward goal in game against Niagara

Penn State men's hockey forward Connor Maceachern (29) handles the puck as he advances toward the goal net at the game against Niagara on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated Niagara 4-0.

 Jeremiah Hassel

After a wild weekend of college hockey, which included now-No.16 Penn State’s upset against then-No.6 North Dakota, the Big Ten took notice of two Nittany Lions’ efforts.

The conference named its Three Stars of the Week, with senior defenseman Clayton Phillips and junior forward Connor MacEachern earning First and Third Star of the Week, respectively.

Both players scored a pair goals against the Fighting Hawks to help propel the Nittany Lions to a 6-4 victory in the Hall of Fame Game.

Phillips now has three goals and three assists on the season, while MacEachern boasts four goals and three assists, making him the second-highest scorer on the roster with seven points.

