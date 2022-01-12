Men's Ice Hockey vs Michigan_Phillips

Defense Clayton Phillips (18) fight against Michigan forward Matty Beniers (10) for the puck during the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey game against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 6-2 against Michigan 

 Regan Gross

A trio of Penn Staters are in the running for college hockey’s most prestigious award.

Defenseman Clayton Phillips and forwards Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern were each nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Wednesday morning.

The three players are part of an initial list of 77 players hailing from 42 different programs.

Phillips is currently tied for the team lead in plus/minus with a +9 mark.

Meanwhile, Wall and MacEachern have matched one another with a team-best 20 points. Wall is the blue and white’s scoring leader with 13 goals and MacEachern is not far behind with 11 of his own.

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner will be announced April 8 during the 2022 Frozen Four in Boston.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags