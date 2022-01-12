A trio of Penn Staters are in the running for college hockey’s most prestigious award.

Defenseman Clayton Phillips and forwards Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern were each nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Wednesday morning.

Senior Clayton Phillips along with junior classmates Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern have been nominated for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award!Phase I fan voting is open now through Sunday, March 6!#WeAre #HockeyValley🗳️ https://t.co/o5PfmnaPUFRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/3svrnO5ZcQ — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 12, 2022

The three players are part of an initial list of 77 players hailing from 42 different programs.

Phillips is currently tied for the team lead in plus/minus with a +9 mark.

Meanwhile, Wall and MacEachern have matched one another with a team-best 20 points. Wall is the blue and white’s scoring leader with 13 goals and MacEachern is not far behind with 11 of his own.

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner will be announced April 8 during the 2022 Frozen Four in Boston.

