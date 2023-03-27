While it likely won’t do much to ease any heartache following Sunday’s loss to Michigan, Penn State nonetheless did receive individual honors for its tournament run.

Senior forward Connor MacEachern, junior goalie Liam Souliere and junior defenseman Christian Berger were each named to the Allentown Region All-Tournament team following the conclusion of the battle with the Wolverines.

MacEachern scored the lone Penn State goal against Michigan on Sunday and also distributed two assists against Michigan Tech on Friday.

Souliere put forth a tremendous weekend, totaling a shutout against the Huskies before putting together a 41-save night against the blue and maize. He exited the weekend with 65 total saves across the two contests.

Finally, Berger accumulated three points across the pair of games. He scored a goal and assisted on another against the Huskies and earned an assist on the MacEachern score against the Wolverines.

