For the first time since 2018, Penn State is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan Tech at 5 p.m. on Friday at the PPL Center in Allentown.

As a host for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Penn State was destined to play in the Allentown regional regardless of its seeding in the 16-team playoff. However, the teams that would fill out the remaining three slots were unknown to the blue and white until Sunday.

Conference foe Michigan, who recently won the Big Ten Tournament, and Colgate will face off with one another in the opening round of the national tournament, joining the Nittany Lions and Huskies in the Allentown regional for the single-elimination bracket.

The winners of the first round matchups will take on each other at _ on Sunday to decide the champion of the Allentown regional and who heads to Tampa, Florida, for a spot in the Frozen Four on April 6 at Amalie Arena.

