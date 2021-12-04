1 Nittany Lion's standout play highlights Penn State men's hockey's loss to Michigan State

Penn State faced the Roar Zone with locked arms, swaying to the sound of the school’s alma mater, as it does after every game in Pegula Ice Arena.

Similar to after several other losses, though, the Nittany Lions did so with slightly less enthusiasm.

The blue and white had fallen 4-3 to Michigan State just minutes earlier, despite its spirited efforts to stage a comeback toward the end of the contest.

Among those in the group was sophomore forward Chase McLane, a player whose impact was felt in several different aspects throughout the evening.

McLane scored his third goal of the year for the Nittany Lions on a weak backhand shot that somehow escaped the clutches of Spartan veteran net-minder Drew DeRidder.

All goals count the same, though, and as a result Penn State was able to knot the score up at one in the first period.

The sophomore forward finished the contest with just the one tally, but the goal marked his fourth point in the past five games.

McLane becoming a consistent threat for the Nittany Lions offensively seemed to perfectly coincide with the team’s recent offensive bounce back.

The Nittany Lions have failed to score at least three goals just once in its past six games, the team’s record in 4-2 in those games.

One consistent area contributing to Penn State’s success on the scoreboard is its high number of shots, and Saturday was no exception to this tactical trend.

The blue and white put up a season-high 53 shots, despite only putting three of them in the back of the net. McLane’s five shots was good enough for the second-highest total on the team.

Guy Gadowsky vocalized his pleasure for his team’s high shot count several times, but on Saturday, he said his team needed to take better advantage of its follow-up opportunities.

“We were doing a good job of playing fast and getting opportunities, but we weren't doing a great job of getting to net for the second and third [chances],” Gadowsky said. “So it's often not the first one that goes, it’s the second and third.”

“We have to be hungrier in the paint. It takes more than skill to do that, but we have to do that consistently.”

Another area that Penn State has struggled with is taking a high number of penalties.

The blue and white took seven total two-minute penalties on the night, a metric that ranks as just the third most they’ve taken this season, in a single game.

One player who has noticeably contributed to the squad’s penalty numbers, especially of late, is McLane.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore registered two penalties for the blue and white on Saturday, marking the third consecutive game where he’s been sent to the box.

Gadowsky said he’s pleased with the way that McLane grinds for his squad, despite the penalties he takes.

“You know what, I really like the way Chase plays,” Gadowsky said. “He's not a guy that typically takes penalties, but he's a guy that plays consistently hard, like it's a very fine line to walk and I think he does a great job.”

McLane is tied for fifth on the team in peantlies, gathering six on the season for a total of twelve minutes.

Gadowsky said because of the nature of how McLane typically plays, penalties are going to come “no matter how disciplined you are.”

If McLane can continue to produce offensively and skate hard for his team, it seems his coach has no problem with the time he may end up spending in the box.

“I think the world of the young man. He plays for the right reasons, he plays well,” Gadowsky said. “I’m not concerned about him, I’d take 25 of him.”

