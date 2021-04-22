Editor's Note: This article was published prior to Izaiah Brockington's reported re-entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Following the departure of interim coach Jim Ferry after the 2020-21 season, Penn State was at a critical juncture.

With seven Nittany Lions in the transfer portal and a head coach yet to be hired, there was reasonable concern about the direction the program was heading.

But with the hire of former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State has managed to weather what looked to be a dire situation.

After the announcement that guard Izaiah Brockington would be back in Happy Valley prior to the coaching hire, Shrewsberry now had the task of getting other key pieces to return.

While he was not able to retain some players like Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick and Patrick Kelly, he was able to bring back some of the last few seasons’ important components.

This began with Seth Lundy announcing his return and veteran big man John Harrar following with his announcement on Tuesday.

This is a group you can feel great about bringing back if you are the newly-hired Shrewsberry.

All are players who have in-depth knowledge of the program and have already contributed more than just their talent to the locker room.

With the three returners, along with Myles Dread who has also stayed with the program, Shrewsberry has a solid foundation of talent and leaders to build on.

His work is also aligning with the plan he laid out in his introductory press conference, as he described what it is going to take to build a winner in the near future.

“It's a unique time to come in as a head coach,” Shrewsberry said. “I've talked to every single one of the guys [who] have entered [the portal], and we are actively trying to get them back — we're talking about them, we're talking to them, we're having conversations face-to-face, over Zoom, on FaceTime.”

But despite how Shrewsberry has already worked to gain important roster security this offseason, the Nittany Lions cannot be complacent with the current outlook of the team.

One of the biggest issues for Penn State over the last few seasons has been its depth and bench scoring.

And with two starting guards in Jones and Wheeler departing for other schools, that depth is going to be tested — that’s why Shrewsberry isn’t done.

“We are actively recruiting as well,” Shrewsberry said. “My goal is to have a great team in place when it's time to tip off next season.”

So with the portal currently overflowing with talent and experience, there’s still plenty of room for Shrewsberry and his staff to be aggressive this offseason.