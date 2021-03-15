Many Penn State fans across the country were left in shock around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night as they saw school after school cross their TV screens of teams selected to compete in the NIT not named Penn State.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour tweeted shortly afterward, stating the NIT not selecting the blue and white was “a big miss” and expressed her support for the team.

The Nittany Lions were one of the more surprising teams left out of the field along with programs like Belmont, Marshall and even Kentucky.

Penn State finished the season ranked 42nd in the NCAA’s NET Rankings, significantly above the majority of the NIT field.

In fact, several analysts had the Nittany LIons projected as one of the higher seeds in the bracket.

Penn State being left out of the invitational was surprising, as the Nittany Lions had a number of things going for them that made for a strong resume.

For starters, the Nittany Lions had won four of their last six games come Selection Sunday, showing they were getting hot at just the right time.

The blue and white also played in the most challenging conference in the NCAA and played the hardest schedule in the country, according to KenPom.

Interim coach Jim Ferry had also expressed Penn State’s willingness and desire to play in the NIT after its loss in the Big Ten Tournament to Wisconsin.

“We're all on the same page, the school, the players, we all want to play. We all want to keep this thing going,” Ferry said. “So if we get invited, we'd be more than happy — we'd be excited to play in the NIT.”

While my initial reaction was one of complete surprise, I have tried to understand the committee’s thinking a little more and have put together an “anti-resume” for Penn State — reasons why it shouldn’t have made the NIT.

Nittany Lions missed their opportunities

Penn State played 15 Quad 1 games this season, significantly more than most of the teams in the NIT field. However, the blue and white went just 3-12 in those contests.

With just a few more wins, the Nittany Lions had the opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament — let alone the NIT — yet they failed to do so despite having a number of chances to take down highly-ranked teams.

Most of the teams that made the NIT did not have the opportunity to play double-digit games against quality teams. Penn State did, and it failed to capitalize.

Power Five team

It was clear the selection committee had a certain type of field in mind — one with a lot of mid-major teams. The NIT field features just three Power Five teams out of a 16-team bracket.

In my mind, that is justifiable. Many teams in mid-major conferences only have one way to make the NCAA Tournament, and that is to win their conference championship.

A good winning season can be completely wiped out by an upset loss in a team’s respective conference tournaments.

It’s fair to give teams with solid seasons, but few opportunities for big wins, the opportunity to compete on a larger stage against quality opponents.

Blue and white’s losing record

Every team selected for the NIT has a winning record, with most being significantly above .500.

Penn State may have a pretty resume metrics wise, but when it comes down to it, a losing record is a giant red flag to any committee member looking over teams up for selection.

The blue and white is the highest-ranked team in the country with a losing record according to the NET rankings, with the next best team being Kentucky at No. 60.

Yes, Penn State played the toughest schedule of any team in the country, but if it were still two games away from even winning half of those matchups, does it deserve a shot at playing even more?

My initial reaction is yes, but it's hard to blame the committee for opting to go with teams who have proven they can win games consistently.