Many of the once-common normalities of students moving in reemerged at University Park last weekend.

Wide-eyed, first-year students struggled to find where their first class was being held just hours after packing like sardines into Rec Hall to take in “Be A Part From the Start.”

Downtown State College was once again the gathering spot for eager late-night aficionados, while many grass spaces on campus more closely resembled beaches.

But one less frequent occurrence took place in the middle of the first day of class. Penn State men’s basketball secured a commitment from Jameel Brown, a 4-star guard and top-100 recruit in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

For a school that has long dealt with the struggles of attracting talent to its rural campus – regardless of the sport – nabbing Brown is a monumental move for first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

After Pat Chambers resigned in October 2020 following nine years with the program, uncertainty swirled around the Penn State basketball community.

During his tenure, Chambers was able to draw the likes of former 4-star recruits Lamar Stevens, Tony Carr and Myreon Jones, among others, to central Pennsylvania. But in the wake of his resignation, Penn State’s recruiting campaign took a serious blow.

With interim coach Jim Ferry leading the pride for a sole season, the Nittany Lions failed to attract any 4-star prospects.

Of course, recruiting ranking services are hardly the only determinant of whether a college basketball team is successful. But it’s no coincidence blue-blood programs more frequently turn in prosperous campaigns with high-end recruits littering their respective rosters.

So when Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and her department announced Shrewsberry would be the new face of the program, he was quickly tasked with both retaining talent and bringing it in.

Though nobody has dribbled a ball for the blue and white yet with Shrewsberry pacing the sidelines, his efforts in both aforementioned avenues have not gone unnoticed.

Despite losing members of last year’s squad via the transfer portal in Jones, Izaiah Brockington, Jamari Wheeler and Trent Buttrick, Seth Lundy and John Harrar are both back.

Keeping a core intact for Shrewsberry’s first year was of the utmost importance in the ever-competitive Big Ten, which had a Division I-best nine teams make March Madness last spring. And just as the Nittany Lions lost talent via the transfer portal, they’ve acquired some in senior guard Jalen Pickett and graduate student forward Jalanni White, both of whom hail from the MAAC.

Yet as the former Boston Celtics and Purdue assistant coach builds for the present, he is perhaps more importantly doing so for the future. Now, there is a face to proclaim as the eventual face of the program in Brown, who Penn State fans should rightfully be ecstatic about.

Naturally, Brown will face the same pressure as esteemed scorers that came before him like Stevens, DJ Newbill and Tim Frazier. As an all-around talent who can chuck it from the cheap seats, dish out dimes and finish at the cup with an array of crafty moves, Brown possesses the tool set to succeed in the Big Ten.

However, Brown’s talents are almost secondary. The No. 2 2022 Pennsylvania prospect represents a beacon of hope for a program that endured such great turmoil last season.

Not only that, the 6-foot-4 Philadelphia native’s commitment to Penn State showcases the blue and white doesn’t need Chambers to snatch talent from the basketball hotbed that is the City of Brotherly Love.

Keeping in-state talent is obviously a key ingredient in Penn State Athletics’ recipe for success. Just ask James Franklin, whose “Dominate the State” mantra has paid dividends throughout his Penn State coaching career.

While it’s far too early to tell if Brown will live up to his billing – considering he has yet to even enroll in the university – his decision is a monumental one in the grand plan for sustained prosperity for Penn State men’s basketball.

The Nittany Lions have attracted 4-star recruits before, but given the state of the program combined with the caliber of player Brown is, his announcement means just a little bit more.