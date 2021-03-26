The 2020-21 season was one full of uncertainties for Penn State.

How would the team perform without Lamar Stevens?

What would the team be like under Jim Ferry following Pat Chambers’ resignation?

Who would be the official head coach after the season ended?

And finally, what would the program do after nearly all of its top players entered the transfer portal?

Once those initial questions were answered, some indication has been given as to what could be the answer of the final question.

On Friday morning, junior guard Izaiah Brockington announced he would be returning to the program despite receiving numerous offers from Power Five programs across the country.

Brockington’s announcement came after he spoke with the Nittany Lions’ newly hired head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Shrewsberry’s most important task during this offseason will be to try to bring back as many of the players who entered the transfer portal as possible.

Penn State’s leading scorer from last season, Myreon Jones, should be the former Purdue assistant’s top target following the announcement from Brockington.

Jones has received interest from a number of top schools including Alabama, a destination that could be very enticing for the junior guard given he is from the state and the Crimson Tide are a No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

A second key player Shrewsberry will hope to lure back to Happy Valley is senior John Harrar. Harrar entered the portal as a grad transfer and has received offers from a number of Big Ten and ACC schools.

The forward position is a massive question mark on the Nittany Lions’ roster heading into the offseason. Bringing back a leader and breakout performer in Harrar would be a huge win for the program and would help keep the team afloat while Shrewsberry attempts to rebuild the team in his image.

Bringing back other key members of the team like sophomore forward Seth Lundy and senior guard Jamari Wheeler would certainly help the team, but it is unlikely Penn State will see its whole roster returning in the coming months.

Brockington’s announcement is an important sign that could indicate what could be going through some of his teammate’s minds.

In order to secure the head coaching job at Penn State, Shrewsberry would have had to have shared his plans for the future of the program with the athletic department and earned its trust.

Brockington’s decision to return indicates he shares the university’s faith in the newly hired head coach, a belief that may now be circulating throughout the rest of the team.

While no one else in the portal has given any indication toward what their decision will be, Brockington’s announcement that he plans to return could cause a domino effect in the coming days of players in the portal deciding to come back to Penn State.

Regardless, one player's decision to return could mean that a number of others are nearing their own conclusion, whether that is to return to State College or to take their talents elsewhere.

