Penn State’s season came to a close on Friday, but amid the sorrow came a better tomorrow.

During the postgame press conference after the Nittany Lions’ season came to an end, senior guard Jalen Pickett announced he will return to Happy Valley for the 2022-23 season — huge news for the blue and white moving forward.

In coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first year at the helm, Pickett played point guard and ended up as the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game.

In the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten Tournament run, the veteran guard put most of the offense on his back.

In the first round of the tournament, the Siena transfer dropped 22 points, shooting 64.3% from the floor and 75% from behind the arc.

In the second round, he was second behind senior guard Sam Sessoms’ team-leading 18 points with 16 points. In Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament run, Pickett didn’t have a game without scoring double-digits.

All season, Pickett generated most of the offense through his play-calling, decision-making and passing.

Shrewsberry’s offense flowed through Pickett, and his return to Penn State next season ensures the offense should be in solid shape.

Other than his scoring and his role at the point, Pickett’s return also attracts the rest of the seniors back to Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions' conference tournament loss to Purdue wasn’t the only major loss for the program, as Shrewsberry will say goodbye to four fifth-year seniors — Jaheam Cornwall, John Harrar, Jalanni White and Greg Lee.

Penn State already has a lot of positional holes to fill, but with Pickett’s return commanding the attack, other veterans may stay.

Other than the players who have to leave, Penn State has two other senior guards in Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms who have to make a decision.

Sessoms and Dread played the supporting role to Pickett, so with him now returning it makes it an easier decision for Sessoms and Dread to stay and not transfer because the offense’s leader will be back.

Sessoms is one of Penn State’s best players off the bench, averaging the third-most points per game on the team with 11.6, and shot the best from behind the arc in the season with 42%.

Dread is another standout 3-point shooter for the blue and white, shooting 40.7%. He’s shined in the clutch over the past couple of seasons hitting game-changing 3-pointers, like in the double-overtime victory against Iowa, now the Big Ten champion, earlier in the campaign.

With Pickett, one of the key players on the offense, returning, Penn State’s other two guards are more likely to follow in his footsteps.

The main player who is more likely to stay is junior guard Seth Lundy, who was up and down all season offensively and fell off toward the end of the season.

Lundy already tested the waters when he entered the transfer portal last March, but ultimately returned to Penn State a month later.

Now with Pickett returning to lead the offense, Lundy should be more comfortable spending his last two years at Happy Valley.

Lundy didn’t fare too well at the end of the season on the offensive end, but he did play lockdown defense all season.

The junior forward clamped down on some of the biggest names in the Big Ten, such as Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., and Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis.

Defense was a major point of emphasis for Shrewsberry, as the Nittany Lions allowed the least points per game in the Big Ten.

Lundy played a major role in Penn State’s success on the defensive end, and his return would be huge to recreate the conference’s best defense next year.

If Pickett’s decision means Lundy, Sessoms and Dread all stay, as sophomore guard Dallion Johnson rolls into his junior season, all Penn State is missing is a big man.

On Penn State’s roster, it already has junior forward Jevonnie Scott, who saw limited minutes this season, but Shrewsberry is also gaining two notable centers from the recruiting trail — 4-star, 6-foot-8 Kebba Njie and 3-star, 6-foot-10 Demetrius Lilley.

Although Penn State is losing some key players, Pickett’s return builds the foundations for Shrewsberry’s new-look squad in 2022-23.

