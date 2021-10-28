In the middle of August every year, a new group of Penn State freshmen flock to East Halls to begin their college careers.

It doesn’t matter where you come from or what you do for fun, on move-in day every freshman likely feels like a small dot in a sea of 40,000.

In many ways, first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry is just like a Penn State freshman on move-in day.

Not having met a good portion of the community, Shrewsberry did what many students in East Halls do every year in an attempt to broaden their friendships — hit the courts.

This was exactly what Shrewsberry had in mind by planning his first annual Shrews’ Slamma Jamma event, held Thursday night.

“I don’t want [the fans] to cheer for the basketball team,” Shrewsberry told The Daily Collegian. “I want them to cheer for their friends.”

According to Shrewsberry, the idea for an outdoor event like the Slamma Jamma came to mind just weeks ago.

“I was actually just sitting at home watching the Iowa football game,” Shrewsberry said. “Random ideas always pop in my head.”

Shortly after Shrewsberry was hired, he drove a golf cart around campus and noticed a large group playing basketball at the East Hall basketball courts right outside Findlay Commons.

That’s when the idea for the event began to form.

“It’s a chance to let us come to everyone else,” Shrewsberry said. “If I’m inviting everyone to come to the Bryce Jordan Center, then I should go out and see them where they are.”

To senior forward John Harrar, support from the student body is essential to maintaining a successful basketball program.

“I mean, that's what makes football so special,” Harrar told the Collegian. “Just that support around Penn State athletics is awesome. That’s why you want to play for big time universities like Penn State.”

Despite six players transferring from the program this offseason, Harrar seems confident in his team's potential in 2021-2022.

“One thing I know about Penn State fans is that they like winners,” Harrar said. “So this year, we string together a couple of wins in the big time, I'm sure everyone's gonna show out for us.”

As the event began, Shrewsberry and senior guard Myles Dread announced the roster of those in attendance, with most of the team there in support.

Following an introduction, competition began to unfold.

Fans in attendance were given the opportunity to sink a layup, free throw, three point and half court shot in under a minute to win a Penn State men’s basketball t-shirt.

That competition was followed up by a game of knockout, won by junior forward Seth Lundy.

Two half court shots were made in the first contest which potentially got Shrewsberry thinking about extending some late offers before the starting of the season.

“If you ever come to a game, wear a jersey,” Shrewsberry said to the audience, joking that the team could use a fan or two on the offensive end.

While Shrewsberry was obviously joking about giving a fan an opportunity to suit up for the Nittany Lions, the principle behind his message can actually be taken quite literally.

Shrewsberry is likely to face a plethora of obstacles in his first season as head coach. Six players have left the program and seven have joined.

This year more than ever, fans will need to keep the energy high inside the Bryce Jordan Center, according to transfer guard Ishaan Jagiasi.

“We’re trying to change this to a winning environment,” Jagiasi told the Collegian. “We're definitely gonna need the fans' help with that this year with fans back after COVID.”

A group helping to bridge the gap between Penn State fandom in football and basketball? The Legion of Blue.

Tom Perun is on the Legion of Blue’s executive board and played a leadership role in Thursday’s event.

“We're just trying to start to establish a basketball culture here,” Perun (junior-engineering) said. “Historically, Penn State basketball hasn't been the best, but we're trying to change that.”

Through what Perun calls a “mutual relationship” between his group and Penn State Athletics, the two organizations will bounce ideas back and forth with each other.

“We’re just trying to drum up support for Penn State basketball in any way that we can,” Perun said. “We do have talent here, but we just need people and students to come out and support the team and a lot of great things will happen.”

According to Perun, a successful season is obtainable for the Nittany Lions, as he witnessed the program accomplish just two seasons ago.

Unfortunately for Perun and the rest of the Legion of Blue, the coronavirus pandemic would wipe out the NCAA Tournament, killing any hopes Nittany Lion fans had at seeing their blue and white perform at the highest stage.

What the coronavirus also inhibited was any and all in-person activity from Perun’s organization.

“During COVID, we tried our best to be kind of interactive and do stuff on social media, but I think with a lot of groups, we were kind of just like quiet for the year,” Perun said.

With fans back in attendance for this upcoming season, though, Perun said the Legion of Blue is now “full steam ahead.”

“We're ready to go for this season,” Perun said. “We're trying to get as many people involved in Penn State basketball and have them come out and support us.

