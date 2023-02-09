It’s not uncommon to find Micah Shrewsberry giddy and with a smile on his face, but as he began his postgame press conference following Penn State’s 79-74 loss to Wisconsin, his demeanor was anything but typical.

The backbone of his program’s culture rides on defensive execution, the defining characteristic in Shrewsberry’s “gritty, not pretty” mentality. But when lackluster defense leads to three straight losses, how exactly does a team reclaim its identity?

Players, like veteran forward Seth Lundy, want things to change.

“We want to base our team off the defense, but honestly that hasn't been the case,” Lundy said postgame. “That’s just not who we are. We’re not playing Penn State basketball at all right now. We’re not playing gritty at all.”

A program that used to rally around its star big man John Harrar has struggled to fill his shoes with a successor.

Three players — Kebba Njie, Caleb Dorsey and Mikey Henn — have all traded hands at playing center, but none have made a lasting impact. This has caused Shrewsberry to make defensive adjustments when he prepares to face a team a second time around, but the adjustments haven’t been working.

Double-teaming opposing big men has left shooters open beyond the perimeter, hence the 29-point performance of Purdue’s Mason Gillis last Wednesday and 30 points from Nebraska’s Kosei Tominaga on Sunday.

Against the Badgers, the problem was a source of the same adjustment.

“They beat us up in the paint last game, so we doubled a little bit more,” Shrewsberry said. “We weren't sharp or crisp in our rotations so they got some early 3s. But also in our rotations we didn't guard dribble.”

7-foot Wisconsin center Steven Crowl scored 21 points the last time he faced the Nittany Lions, so Shrewsberry focused more of his defensive game planning around stopping him.

With two men on Crowl, a Badger would be left open from beyond the arc, translating to 11 3-point makes and Wisconsin’s first game scoring over 70 points since Dec. 30 against Western Michigan.

So what does Penn State do now, donning a 14-10 record and losing momentum on what was once a reasonable shot at a first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011?

“We lost three in a row, but so what?” Lundy said. “Go back to the drawing board, get back in the gym, get better and just keep believing in each other. Keep trusting each other. This is not the time to put your head down and pout.”

With seven regular season games left to play and a crucial Big Ten Tournament shortly after, Penn State’s tournament hopes aren’t quite dead but it sure will be a challenging task.

Maybe taking a page out of James Franklin’s book, Shrewsberry is rolling with a 1-0 mentality.

“I'm gonna watch this tonight, figure out what we can do to correct the mistakes that we had and what we did well,” Shrewsberry said. “Then we got to get to this preparation for next game and that's it. That's what our total focus is.”

