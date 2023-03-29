Just a week after Micah Shrewsberry’s departure, Penn State has found his replacement.

Mike Rhoades, who served as VCU’s head coach from 2017-23, became the next headman of the Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

Welcome to Happy Valley, @CoachRhoades🦁A proven winner and a Pennsylvania native, we are thrilled to officially announce Mike Rhoades as the next Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Men's Basketball Head Coach → https://t.co/3RCbWQfzvD#WeAre pic.twitter.com/EyxBCCskYR — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 29, 2023

Penn State’s Board of Trustees met at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they voted unanimously to approve the contract.

"As a Pennsylvania native with a strong family history with our University, Mike understands what it means to be a Penn Stater and how impactful it is to be part of Nittany Nation," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said. "Mike has a vision of how to build Penn State Basketball into a championship program.

A native of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, Rhoades attended Lebanon Valley College, a school just under two hours from Penn State.

After a 13-year tenure at Virginia’s Randolph-Macon College following his college graduation, Rhoades was hired as a VCU assistant in 2009, keeping the role until being hired as Rice’s head coach in 2014.

Rhoades had a 129-61 overall record and three NCAA Tournament appearances across six seasons with VCU.

"We will be bold, different and aggressive moving our program forward. We will play with great energy and excitement while always being relentless in our pursuit of making this basketball family into something special. I can't wait to get to work," Rhoades said.

He is guaranteed $3.4 million in 2023-24, which will increase by $100,000 each year through the 2029-2030 season.

Additionally, his contract includes incentives such as $100,000 for making the NCAA Tournament and $75,000 for each tournament win.

