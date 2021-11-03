Penn State’s roster this season is filled with upperclassmen, and coach Micah Shrewsberry is hoping its veteran leadership will bring his team immediate success in 2021-22.

However, the Nittany Lions have also been building for the future, adding some young talent to their roster in the offseason.

On the blue and white’s current roster there are no freshmen players, and it consists of four sophomores, bringing its underclassmen total to just those four second-years.

These players are overshadowed by the flurry of elders on the roster, though, they could be of use later down the road.

Each has the ability to fill the holes that will be left behind by this year’s class.

Here are some players who could make an impact in the upcoming years.

Irekefe Oweh, guard

In the offseason, Penn State went out and got a young player with a well-known name on campus — sophomore Irekefe Oweh.

Oweh is the younger brother to standout rookie linebacker and former Penn Stater, Odafe Oweh.

Odafe was drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens out of Penn State in 2021, but his two younger brothers Irekefe and Otega Oweh chose a different route.

Otega committed to play basketball for Oklahoma over Penn State among other schools, as a 4-star shooting guard out of New Jersey.

With Irekefe being the only Oweh to be on a current Penn State roster, he will look to cement a legacy of his own outside of the one his older brother left behind.

At Rutgers Prep, Oweh was a gamer, racking up the stats on both sides of the ball.

Oweh put up 700 career points, 250 rebounds and 110 assists on the offensive side of the ball, and defensively, he is a ballhawk, like his older brother — always sniffing out the ball and creating turnovers.

Before Penn State, he racked up 80 steals and was named captain his senior year at Rutgers Prep.

In the offseason, the Nittany Lions lost guard Jamari Wheeler to Ohio State, who was the blue and white’s do-it-all guy.

Wheeler was a scrappy player who was a magnet to the ball and averaged the most steals per game for Penn State last season with 1.8.

With all the upperclassmen soon to depart, having a guy like Oweh coming up through the pipeline will be impactful later down the line.

Caleb Dorsey, forward

With Penn State losing Izaiah Brockington in the offseason, it will need to find another player who can grab rebounds and knock down a clutch 3 every once in a while, and Dorsey could be that guy.

Dorsey came to Penn State as a freshman and saw action in six games in the 2020-21 campaign.

In those six games Dorsey took the court, he knocked down two 3-pointers, which are the only six points of his young Penn State career.

He also grabbed two rebounds, boosting his stats in the short amount of time that his sneakers met the hardwood.

One of those games was against then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, showing interim coach Jim Ferry’s trust in the young player.

His trust may have come from his previous experiences playing hoops at the Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

At the Hill School, he claimed the title as the all-time leading rebounder with 580 boards in his career with the Blues.

On this year’s team, he may not see a lot of action, since Penn State is flooded at the forward position.

However, in future seasons, Dorsey can develop under the upperclassmen and make his way to the starting lineup.

Dallion Johnson, guard

Penn State has been in search of a scorer who can put up points in high volume, and Dallion Johnson has the profile to fill that role.

Like other young players last season, Johnson saw limited time on the court, but he did manage to see 15 total minutes of action over eight games.

In the 15 minutes, he scored five points and nabbed three rebounds.

His career before Penn State shows the build of a player who can do everything in his power to put points on the board.

Johnson played at Phillips Academy where he broke the school's record for most points scored with 1,600 points.

As a senior, he also averaged 22.2 points per game, hauled in 5.8 rebounds per game and had 3.1 assists per match, but most of his points came from behind the arc.

Penn State has historically lacked a dominant 3-point shooter, which looks to be a necessity with the direction that college basketball is headed in.

Johnson can be the knockdown 3-point shooter the Nittany Lions have been looking for.

It may take some time before he sees the court on a consistent basis, but he has some major upside for the upcoming campaigns.

