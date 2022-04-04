With some departures from players graduating and a transfer, Penn State has some roster rebuilding to do in the offseason.

A year ago, the Nittany Lions had a bigger rebuild on their hands as five players decided to move on from Happy Valley and find new homes.

This season, just guard Sam Sessoms entered the portal to hoop elsewhere for his last year, unlike the mass departures last season.

The blue and white have four players that have run out of college eligibility and will not return to Penn State’s roster.

Some of the missing links will be connected by coach Micah Shrewsberry’s new recruits, but he may have to look to the transfer portal once again to tighten loose ends.

Shrewsberry said he will use the transfer portal a little differently than last season by using it on a “need-base” basis.

Here are some potential transfer targets for Shrewsberry and Penn State this offseason:

Isaiah Thompson, guard, Purdue

After three seasons playing for Purdue, junior guard Isaiah Thompson made the decision to put his name in the hat of the transfer portal.

In his first season, Thompson came off of the bench in the games he saw action, averaging a career-high 18.7 minutes per game, but the freshman’s name was never called for the starting five.

Without starting a single game, the then-freshman averaged a career-high 5.6 points per game — slotting him as No. 6 for Purdue’s scorers.

Thompson still came off of the bench in Year 2 but started in five of the 28 games he played.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Thompson started 20 out of the 37 games, but in his final two seasons, his scoring declined and he averaged 4.2 points per game in both years.

Thompson improved his 3-point shooting, though, firing off a career-best 42.4% from deep, which is better than any Penn State player shot this season.

Shrewsberry coached Thompson while at Purdue, so the two have chemistry already.

If Thompson came to Penn State, he would continue a role off of the bench and come in to knock down a 3-pointer if the Nittany Lions needed it.

When the blue and white needed a deep ball, Penn State looked toward guard Myles Dread. But with Thompson, the Nittany Lions could have another player to fall on to drain a 3-pointer.

Michael Durr, center, Indiana

Penn State forward John Harrar’s time playing college basketball has come to an end, putting the Nittany Lions in even greater need for a big man.

Indiana junior center Michael Durr comes in at 7-foot, which would be bigger than any player on the Nittany Lions’ roster and list of commits.

Durr didn’t see the court much on Indiana averaging 7.1 minutes per game, but he was a rebounding machine in his three years at USF.

Penn State was one of the best rebounding teams in the Big Ten because of Harrar, who averaged the second-most rebounds per game in the conference.

In his go-around with the Bulls, Durr averaged close to a double-double while scoring 8.8 points per game along with nabbing 7.9 rebounds per game.

The Nittany Lions are gaining size through 6-foot-10 recruit Demetrius Lilley, but the incoming freshman is going to be inexperienced playing in the Big Ten.

Durr can mentor the young player and provide Penn State with size to match up with some of the bigs in the conference.

Shrewsberry said he was going to use the transfer portal to bring in experience to help out the new class.

Durr has four years of college experience under his belt, so he can help the Nittany Lions on and off of the court.

Bryce Golden, forward, Butler

One of Penn State’s best players is junior forward Seth Lundy — when he hits the bench, the Nittany Lions struggle to find a replacement.

Shrewsberry turned to forward Greg Lee, but Lee was in and out of the lineup and has run out of eligibility.

Butler senior forward Bryce Golden at 6-foot-9 gives Penn State a player who can come in for Lundy when he gets tired.

Golden received an offer from the Nittany Lions back in 2016 but ultimately chose Butler.

At Butler, Golden has been a consistent scorer in the paint, averaging 8.8 points per game in his senior season and a career-high 10.4 his junior year.

Not only can he score in the paint, he was a decent scorer from beyond the arc while shooting 34.3% his senior campaign.

Playing for four years at Butler, Golden has the experience Shrewsberry wants to bring in to help out the younger players.

As a former Butler assistant coach, Shrewsberry has close ties with the Bulldogs’ program.

Golden would bolster Penn State’s roster with the size that it’s losing in the offseason, along with a veteran-scoring presence down low.

