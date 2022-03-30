Last March, five Penn State players jumped ship when they announced their decisions to depart through the transfer portal and move on to new teams.

Fast forward a year later, all transferred players’ seasons have ended — some with strong conclusions and others in disappointment.

Former Nittany Lion starters, guards Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington all decided to find new homes on high-major teams, while forwards Trent Buttrick and Patrick Kelly decided to go smaller.

Brockington and Wheeler’s teams had strong enough seasons to make it to the NCAA Tournament, but Jones, Buttrick and Kelly sat at home watching March Madness just like their former team.

The players’ performances dictated whether they made the right choice leaving. Here’s how those five transfers’ seasons finished up.

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Penn State’s former guard Izaiah Brockington likely had the best season out of all five transfers.

The Cyclones closed the 2020-21 campaign last in the Big 12 with no conference wins and only two wins on the entire season, finishing 2-22.

However, in 2021-22, coach T.J. Otzelberger’s squad flipped the script to finish 22-13 and make it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed.

Brockington played a major role in Iowa State’s offensive success this season, scoring a team-high 16.9 points per game and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game.

In both stat categories, the Philadelphia native posted career highs for his five-year collegiate career.

The Cyclones’ offensive leader slotted in as the conference’s fourth-leading scorer behind big names like Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, who was named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Brockington added up the accolades himself being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year at the end of the regular season, along with earning a spot on the All-Big 12 first team.

After one season with Iowa State, Brockington decided to forgo his final season in Ames, Iowa, and declare for the NBA Draft.

Jamari Wheeler, Ohio State

Unlike his teammates, guard Jamari Wheeler decided to stay in-conference and head to Ohio State for his senior campaign.

Like his time with the Nittany Lions, Wheeler continued his support-player role for coach Chris Holtmann.

Wheeler didn’t make much noise in the scoring department for the Buckeyes — averaging 7.1 points per game — but it was the most he’s scored in his five-year playing career.

The Oak, Florida, native contributed more as a floor general, calling plays and finding his open teammates on the floor.

Wheeler racked up a team-high 2.9 assists per game and led defensively, averaging 1.3 steals per game.

Ohio State’s Big Ten postseason was short-lived after being knocked out in their first Big Ten tournament contest against Wheeler’s former team 71-68 in upset fashion.

However, in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State took care of business in the first round, knocking off No. 10 Loyola-Chicago.

The Buckeyes went on to the second round and lost to the eventual-Final Four bound Villanova.

With no years of eligibility left, Wheeler will have to test the waters in the NBA or look overseas for professional play.

Trent Buttrick, UMass

The backup big man to John Harrar in the 2020-21 season, Trent Buttrick decided he didn’t want to come off the bench anymore, instead leaving to head to UMass.

Buttrick added some wear and tear on his tires while playing his most games in a season with 32 games played.

He averaged the third-most minutes on the team and averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game.

For the Minutemen, Buttrick excelled in what he did best at Penn State — rebounding.

The fifth-year senior forward, Buttrick, collected a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game along with a team-high 0.7 blocks per game.

The highlight of Buttrick's season was his tied season-high 19 points against his former team in a blowout win 81-56.

However, the Minutemen couldn’t get it done in the Atlantic 10, finishing No. 10 in the conference and losing in the quarterfinals to Dayton 75-72.

Buttrick announced he no longer will be playing collegiate basketball on Instagram at the start of March.

Myreon Jones, Florida

Myreon Jones was Penn State’s offensive powerhouse, leading the Nittany Lions with 15.3 points per game in 2020-21. But in his move down south, his scoring regressed.

Jones was one of three Nittany Lion players to remain with a high-major program, transferring to Florida.

On the Gators, Jones averaged 8.5 points per game, slotting him as Florida’s fifth-leading scorer.

Jones’ lack of offense didn’t aid Florida in the postseason, as the Gators were knocked out in the first round of the SEC Tournament by Texas A&M.

Luckily for the Gators, they were invited to play in the NIT, but after a win over Iona in the first round, Florida’s season came to an end at the hands of Xavier.

Jones’ highlight of the season came in the middle when he dropped a season-high 23 points on Georgia.

After the game against the Bulldogs, it was all downhill for Jones only scoring double-digit points in three out of the next 10 games.

Patrick Kelly, Fordham

Penn State’s youngest player to transfer was forward Patrick Kelly, who spent two seasons in Happy Valley.

Kelly played his redshirt sophomore season at Fordham, where he saw the court more frequently.

Despite the uptick in playing time, the underclassman wasn’t able to hear his name called as a starter — but he did hit the floor in 21 games.

Off of the bench, Kelly averaged 2.9 points per game along with averaging 1.9 rebounds per game.

Kelly’s best game was when the Rams faced off against George Mason, where he racked up a career-high nine points.

Fordham and Kelly didn’t go too far in the postseason, exiting in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament after losing to Davidson.

