Penn State recently added a road game against Nebraska to its schedule, and now the tip-off time has been announced.

The Nittany Lions will play in Lincoln on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s basketball’s Jamari Wheeler shows resilience despite eventual loss Penn State was going to need to play a perfect game on Thursday night if it was going to ext…