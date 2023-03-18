Driving to the rim, Penn State freshman guard Kanye Clary was stuffed by two Texas A&M players, forcing him to cough the ball up. He was subbed out and went to the bench. Micah Shrewsberry in his coaches’ box turned around and yelled at Clary, but Clary pleaded his case right back.

The coaches and players calmed Clary down after his mistake, but it wasn’t the blocked shot that Shrewsberry was heated over.

“It wasn’t about the block,” assistant coach Aki Collins said. “Coach wanted him to run something. When we drew it up, [Clary] was in the corner. Coach asked him to get the ball. We tried to get Pickett the ball and he was looking at Coach for what he should do. He drove and got the shot blocked. Coach got on him about running the play.”

Collins said Clary was frustrated because he thought he was running the play right, but it wasn’t what Shrewsberry wanted so the two of them got into a confrontation.

“I was like, ‘Listen, run the play the way he wants to run it,” Collins said. “No. 2, stop looking at the bench.’ That whole sequence he was looking at the bench. At that point in time, you have played enough basketball. We want to get Pickett the ball. If you can’t get Jalen Pickett the basketball, get in the paint and create for somebody else. Yourself or one of your teammates.”

Clary, still under 20 years old, was one of four Penn State freshmen to see minutes during Penn State’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Texas A&M, the biggest stage in college basketball.

“I think they are handling it the best they can,” Collins said. “They know that the veterans are going to play a lot. Kebba [Njie] is going to get good minutes as a freshman. Kanye and Evan [Mahaffey] are going to get good minutes. Sometimes a little bit more, sometimes a little bit less, but they are part of the rotation. I think they’ve handled the last four to five weeks great.”

Ever since March 1, Penn State has been playing with its back against the wall, taking down multiple NCAA Tournament teams.

“I feel like we have been playing on big stages since the beginning of March,” freshman forward Kebba Njie said. “Every single game has been like an NCAA Tournament game since then. I feel like I’ve been really ready for it.”

In the first round, Njie, Clary, freshman forward Evan Mahaffey and freshmen guard Jameel Brown combined for 35 minutes with Njie leading with 17 minutes.

Njie and the rest of the freshman haven’t seen too big of a jump up from the Big Ten Tournament, where they all saw minutes, to the NCAA Tournament, because in the conference tournament, they had to deal with first-team All-Americans Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Not only have the freshmen already played against arguably the best player in the country, but they also face All-American Jalen Pickett every day at practice, too.

“We will play teams and they will try to post up Kanye,” Collins said. “He’ll chuckle. ‘Do you understand I play against the best post-up player in America every single day of practice? You don’t have the skill set that Pickett has. I’m not worried about you.’ That’s been a good thing.”

Pickett has helped the freshman on the court, and he and the rest of the upperclassmen have given advice to the youngsters off the court.

There are just two players on Penn State’s roster who have played in the NCAA Tournament: fifth-year senior guard Camren Wynter with Drexel and sixth-year forward Michael Henn with UC Davis. Wynter hasn’t given too much advice to the freshmen about playing in the Big Dance, though.

“I just say to them it's a game at the end of the day,” Wynter said. “We were just playing in the Big Ten Tournament, which is also a big tournament. At the end of the day, it’s a big stage but it’s still just basketball.”

The consensus between the three freshmen, Mahaffey, Njie and Clary, was that they didn’t really get nervous before the first round.

“I wouldn’t call it nerves, but I’m just anxious to get out and play,” Clary said. “You watch everybody play on TV, so I’m just anxious to start playing.”

In their first year at Penn State, the freshmen have already gotten the experience of playing in the NCAA Tournament, which they said was the expectation when they were recruited before the season tipped off.

Now, they know what it takes to get to the NCAA Tournament, helping Shrewsberry do what he said he wanted to do when he recruited them — changing the culture of Penn State basketball.

“It’s been a great experience, especially as a freshman knowing that I have more basketball to still play,” Clary said. “This is the ultimate goal to win a National Championship. Being here is just very special.”

