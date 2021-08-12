Tom Hovasse’s journey to an Olympic medal began with an unexpected phone call.

The former Penn State forward made a brief stint in the NBA in addition to a long professional playing career overseas with stops in Portugal and Japan — the country where he met his wife and started his family.

After retiring from the game and not receiving any coaching chances, he returned to the United States to pursue a more blue-collar career. However, he said he didn’t want to leave basketball behind entirely.

Then, he got his opportunity — back in Japan.

“Coaching and basketball have always been in my blood,” Hovasse told The Daily Collegian. “I started coaching my son’s AAU teams, and then out of the blue, I got a message from a women’s team.”

When the JX-Eneos Sunflowers of the Women’s Japan Basketball League came calling, Hovasse said the decision was an easy one.

The Sunflowers wanted Hovasse to develop Ramu Tokashiki, a promising power forward with a similar skillset to Hovasse’s.

One thing led to another, and Hovasse quickly climbed the coaching ladder.

“I became an assistant coach for that team, developed her, and then I just started moving up the ranks, and the national team invited me to be an assistant coach,” he said. “It just went from there.”

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Hovasse was an assistant for a Japanese Women’s National Team that reached the quarterfinal round but lost by 46 points to the United States.

Japan trailed by 10 at halftime, but the game got out of hand in the final 20 minutes. Hovasse said he wanted to see more fight from his team in the last two quarters.

“It was a close game at halftime, and I felt like the players were satisfied with that effort,” Hovasse said. “I was not satisfied at all. I thought we could take it to them a little bit more and get a little bit better.”

Hovasse was hired as Japan’s head coach just months after the 2016 Olympics, becoming the first foreign-born head coach in the country’s women’s basketball history. Upon his hiring, Hovasse declared his team would play for Olympic gold against the United States in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

On Aug. 8, Hovasse and his squad did just that, falling to the Americans 90-75 but medaling in the Olympics for the first time in Japan women’s basketball history.

The winning mentality Hovasse instilled in his players paid dividends in the months and years leading up to the 2020 Games. Hovasse said Japan came into the tournament with “a belief that we are better than most teams in the world.”

“We took that into this Olympics, and we never backed down. We really thought we were going to win [gold],” he said. “I think that’s the biggest difference from Rio to now — that mindset and that belief.”

Hovasse said he coaches with the same mentality that former Penn State head coach Bruce Parkhill did but tries to add his own uniqueness.

Parkhill ran the show for all four of Hovasse’s seasons in the blue and white — part of his 12-year tenure in Happy Valley.

“[Coach Parkhill was] kind of the base of my coaching philosophy. He was such a big influence on what I did in college and beyond,” Hovasse said. “I’ve tried to be a little bit more motivational. He was a taskmaster, he was just really on you. I’m just adding my own flavor to what I’ve learned and trying to branch out and be me as a coach.”

Hovasse’s Penn State teammates said they can see the similarities between his approach now and the passion Parkhill showed on the Penn State sideline — and it started over 30 years ago as a freshman in State College.

Hovasse wasn’t afraid of going toe-to-toe with Parkhill, and a particular moment stands out to former Penn State guard Brian Allen.

In December 1985, Penn State had a road contest against a top-10 Oklahoma team.

After Hovasse made a defensive mistake, Parkhill ripped into him. Where previous Nittany Lions may have taken it on the chin, Allen said Hovasse got angry and yelled right back at Parkhill.

“[Tom] was as fiery as Coach Parkhill. He didn't back down from anybody,” Allen told the Collegian. “At that point I said, ‘This dude is special.’”

Allen and Hovasse were members of Penn State’s 1985 recruiting class, a group that also included center Ed Fogell. Together, a crew Allen called a “bunch of misfits” became determined to leave the Nittany Lions in better shape than when they arrived.

After finishing with a 12-17 record in the 1985-86 season, Penn State’s fortunes gradually improved. The Nittany Lions won 20 games in Hovasse’s senior season and nearly made the NCAA Tournament.

“We took a lot of pride in turning the program around,” Fogell — who also played with and against Hovasse professionally in Japan — told the Collegian.

The bond formed by that group of players is one that stood the test of time, as Hovasse said he and other members of that 1985 Nittany Lion class still keep in touch today — both with each other and with their head coach.

“Every so often, I am treated to some banter among Tom and his teammates,” Parkhill told the Collegian via email. “I'm so glad they have stayed close.”

His days in State College long gone, Hovasse has called Japan home for much of the past 20 years and is fluent in Japanese.

Even with two decades of experience in the country, Hovasse said he still picks up new things about the culture regularly.

“It takes forever,” he said. “The culture here is amazing. It feels like I’m learning something new every day. It keeps me on my toes.”

Hovasse said the gold medal game loss was tough to swallow, but he was proud of the effort his team put in throughout the tournament.

Having led Japan to its first taste of women’s basketball Olympic glory, Hovasse’s vision outlined more than four years ago was realized. He made sure to soak in his team’s achievements during the medal ceremony.

“When I saw the players get their medal, I had nothing but pride,” he said. “We didn’t win gold, but we put our basketball on the world stage, and I feel like people enjoyed it.”

