Penn State didn’t roster a single freshman last season.

In Micah Shrewsberry’s inaugural season at the helm, the team boasted one of the older rosters in the country.

Now, Shrewsberry’s team is home to the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history and the fourth-best in the Big Ten, according to multiple recruiting outlets.

Consisting of two guards and three forwards, the freshmen class is already making its impact felt on the Nittany Lions’ summer workouts.

Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary make up the guard tandem while Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey and Kebba Njie add to the Nittany Lions depleted front court.

According to Shrewsberry, the freshman class is attached at the hip on and off the court in order to get adjusted to being a student-athlete in college.

“If you see them, they’re probably in a group of five walking around here together,” Shrewsberry said. “They’re experiencing everything about Penn State and basketball together. They’re helping each other learn their way through it.”

While the blue and white also added three graduate transfers, all three already understand the demands of being a student-athlete at the Division-I level, whereas the freshmen are only getting started.

Shrewsberry acknowledged how much information he’s giving the newcomers but said they’re handling summer workouts well.

“I’m just throwing a lot of stuff at them,” Shrewsberry said. “I don’t do a lot of explaining all the time. I still expect you to know, so their heads are spinning but they’re doing a great job.”

The second-year coach said the coaching staff split the team in a previous practice where the freshmen were pitted against more experienced players.

“I don’t know how many minutes we played but it was even until the older guys hit some shots late and pulled away,” Shrewsberry said. “These dudes can play and they don’t back down from anybody.”

The returners know what talent the freshmen possess, and they’re excited to help and watch them improve, but know they must continue to work hard themselves.

Seth Lundy, the team’s go-to defender and second-leading scorer last season, said he’s “super excited” for the first-year players and mentioned they already have their sights set on competing for starting roles.

“Those guys came in and they’re fighting for position,” Lundy said. “They’re coming to take out spots for sure. You can see it in their eyes every day in practice.”

Losing fifth-year forward John Harrar, as well as Jalanni White and Jevonnie Scott, left the Nittany Lions with no presence inside.

Njie and Lilley, who are both listed at 6-foot-10, give Penn State a chance to compete down low at a higher level than anytime in recent history — as the team has struggled underneath against quality forwards in the Big​​ Ten.

Lundy said the freshman duo knows the team ran short at forward in the last few years and added they've established themselves as hard-workers already.

“Those guys came in ready to work,” Lundy said. “I feel like they knew coming in that we didn’t have any bigs, so they definitely stepped into their roles to be dominant right away and make their presence felt. They’ve done it so far and everybody respects them.”

While acknowledging the by-committee approach the team is taking to rebounding this season, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett knows the boost at forward will help the team tremendously along with added depth in the back court.

Mahaffey, Brown and Clary each have attributes that could make them major contributors, which is something the veteran guard has noticed already.

“Evan’s a great defender, a really good athlete,” Pickett said. “Jameel shoots it from anywhere on the floor and can create. Kanye, he just gets after it all day. [He’s] a fast, quick guard and he gets up on you on defense. [It’s] kind of annoying but he’s really good.”

