Penn State now knows its matchups for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions start conference play at home against Michigan State on December 7. They play at Illinois on Dec. 10 and host Iowa on New Year's Day.

The blue and white visit Michigan on Jan. 4 and play against Purdue at The Palestra on Jan. 8. The team returns to the Bryce Jordan Center a week later to host Indiana before traveling to Wisconsin on Jan. 17.

Penn State rounds out the month with home games against Nebraska and Michigan on Jan. 21 and 29, respectively, and face Rutgers on the road on Jan. 24.

Micah Shrewsberry's team will begin February with two-straight road games against Purdue and Nebraska on Feb. 1 and 5, respectively. The team hosts the Badgers on Feb. 8 before heading to Maryland on Feb. 11. It takes on Illinois at home on Feb. 14. The Nittany Lions round out the month with back-to-back road games against Minnesota and Ohio State on Feb. 18 and 23, respectively.

Penn State finishes February at home against the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 26. The team has two games in March to round out the conference slate. It travels to Northwestern on March 1 and hosts Maryland on March 5.

