The Big Ten has released Penn State's home and away conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.
The Nittany Lions will play both home and away games against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Indiana, Iowa and Michigan State will be home-only opponents, while Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State will be away-only opponents for one game each.
Dates and tipoff times have yet to be released.
