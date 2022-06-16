Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Michigan, Lundy

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) cuts toward the basket during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

The Big Ten has released Penn State's home and away conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions will play both home and away games against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Indiana, Iowa and Michigan State will be home-only opponents, while Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State will be away-only opponents for one game each.

Dates and tipoff times have yet to be released.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags