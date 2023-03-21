Penn State’s season came to an end Saturday night with a loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but this season won’t be forgotten.

“I'm sure there will be something that will come out at some point in time about the number of records that this team broke or set or tied,” Micah Shrewsberry said after Penn State’s loss. “They were special.”

They definitely were. Like how Penn State’s 2016 football team put that program back on the map, the 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball team put this program back on the map.

In prior years, with the exception of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Penn State’s basketball team had no eyes on it. Every year, Penn State started off hot, but then it lost two or three games, and fans lost interest.

This team was different. It had a dip in the middle of the season, but when it mattered most, it found a way to win.

In March, Penn State went 6-2 with six wins over NCAA Tournament teams. The only two losses were to the Big Ten champion and the Big 12 champion, and both of those games came down to the last possession.

With its committee of seniors led by guard Jalen Pickett, Penn State won big games with its season on the line, giving the Nittany Lions national recognition for the first time in years.

Penn State played in its first Big Ten Championship and first NCAA Tournament game in 12 years, but the season didn’t stop there.

The Nittany Lions beat Texas A&M by 17 points — a Texas A&M team that lost in the SEC Championship to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Alabama. The 17-point win was the largest win by Penn State in its history of playing in the Big Dance.

The win in the first round was also something that has happened just twice in Penn State’s history and hadn’t happened since 2001.

Penn State’s dominant win over Texas A&M had stars like Dez Bryant and Isaiah Thomas talking about Penn State basketball. It also got Charles Barkley to apologize on national television because he highly doubted the Nittany Lions. Guard Andrew Funk made it up to No. 7 trending in the U.S. on Twitter at one point, too.

This team was put together with four transfers from small schools like Siena, Denver, Drexel and Bucknell. They were paired with a duo that has been in the program for over four years, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy, who stuck through the controversy and three different head coaches.

It was a band of misfit seniors that worked together and overcame the preseason Big Ten ranking of No. 11 by the media.

Other than cementing themselves into Penn State’s NCAA Tournament history, as Shrewsberry said, the 2022-23 Nittany Lions broke a flurry of records throughout the season.

This season, Penn State passed the record for the most 3-pointers in a single game with 18, beating the record by three. This was completely different from a year ago when Penn State just won games by slowly defending teams to death. The 3-point shooting also broke the Big Ten record for most 3-pointers made in a single season.

The deep ball was also part of what made the team so fun to watch. Funk, from Bucknell, was pulling up from half court, barraging threes, leaving journalists who hadn’t watched Penn State all season in shock.

Pickett set numerous individual records to put him up there with some of the greatest players to wear a Penn State jersey. He became the second player in Penn State history to record a triple-double. He also played his way to becoming an All-American, which Penn State hadn’t had in almost 70 years.

Then, there’s what this Penn State team does for the future of the program. This team put Penn State basketball back on the map, and depending on what Shrewsberry does next season, this type of campaign could be a consistent thing with the right funding.

Penn State’s performance this year and how excited the fanbase was about the team gives the program a strong case for more funding, especially if Shrewsberry chooses to stay at Penn State over programs that have shown more financial commitment to basketball like Georgetown and Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions will have to dish out some dough, not only to keep Shrewsberry, but to give him the resources to continue this success.

After the game, Lundy said Penn State’s freshman class is hungrier now with the loss, and the freshmen said “they will be back.”

Penn State already has a new “big three” emerging with guard Kanye Clary and forwards Evan Mahaffey and Kebba Njie, who all saw minutes during the postseason run.

In his first year as a head coach, Shrewsberry brought in the highest-rated recruiting class in the history of the program. Penn State’s next recruiting class also has some firepower with two 3-stars and a 4-star to help the trio of emerging freshmen.

Not only did this Penn State team write its name in the history books, but it could also have potentially laid the foundation for a basketball program that continuously competes for titles.

This team might not have made it as far as the 1954 and 1991 teams, but it is in the conversation with those great teams because of the impact this season could have on the future of the program.

It’s a little too early to tell, but with the records, the postseason run, the national attention, and most importantly, what the 2022-23 team did for the future of the program, this team could be debated as the greatest and most impactful Penn State team in program history.

